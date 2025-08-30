Mepham star outfielder commits to Division I program
Avery Betancourt hit .490 for the Pirates during the 2025 season
Avery Betancourt, a star centerfielder for the Mepham varsity softball team, has chosen a Division I program as her next destination.
Betancourt committed to Towson University softball, a Division I squad competing in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), on Friday via social media.
Betancourt -- a Newsday All-Long Island softball second team honoree -- hit .490 with a .561 on-base percentage, a 1.174 on-base plus slugging percentage and 22 stolen bases for the Pirates during the 2025 season.
