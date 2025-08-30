High School

Mepham star outfielder commits to Division I program

Avery Betancourt hit .490 for the Pirates during the 2025 season

Kevin L. Smith

Avery Betancourt at the plate for the Mepham varsity softball team during the 2025 season.
Avery Betancourt, a star centerfielder for the Mepham varsity softball team, has chosen a Division I program as her next destination.

Betancourt committed to Towson University softball, a Division I squad competing in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), on Friday via social media.

Betancourt -- a Newsday All-Long Island softball second team honoree -- hit .490 with a .561 on-base percentage, a 1.174 on-base plus slugging percentage and 22 stolen bases for the Pirates during the 2025 season.

Kevin L. Smith
