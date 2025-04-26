New York high school baseball’s top catchers in 2025: Vote for the best
With the spring season officially here, it’s time to highlight the top high school baseball players in New York.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School On SI has compiled a list of the best pitchers, the best infielders and the best outfielders. Now, it’s the catchers’ turn.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in New York, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an infielder, catcher or a pitcher on this list, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Saturday, May 3 at 11:59 PM ET
Jameson Brown, Oneonta, junior
Brown, a solid defender behind the plate, played a key role in the Yellowjackets’ Section IV Class B title run last season.
Vincenzo Buffolino, Kings Park, senior
Buffolino, a strong arm at catcher, batted .400 with 32 hits, 20 runs batted in and a .461 on-base percentage for the Kingsmen last season.
Angel Cartagena, Farmingdale, senior
An Iona College baseball commit, Cartagena batted .399 with two home runs and 20 RBI.
Ryleigh Culver, Medina, senior
Culver, who hit .381 with 17 RBI last year, played a prominent role in the Mustangs’ run to the Class B state final four.
AJ Cumbo, Clarke, senior
Cumbo hit .431 with 26 RBI and 32 runs scored in 2024.
Joe Fallon, Miller Place, junior
Fallon hit .360 with 10 RBI, 18 runs and 13 stolen bases last year.
Owen Fulton, Trumansburg, senior
In 2024, Fulton batted .369 with 22 RBI, 24 hits and 18 runs for the Blue Raiders.
Michael Giamartino, CBA-Syracuse, senior
Giamartino, a Wofford College baseball commit, hit seven homers, had 26 hits, drove in 23 runs, scored 24 runs and stole seven bases for the Brothers in 2024.
Henry Hawkinson, School of the Arts, junior
Hawkinson batted .393 with 24 hits, 23 runs, 24 RBI and two triples in 2024. He also threw out 12 opposing runners.
Nicholas Hays, Oriskany, senior
Hays, a member of the 2024 Skyhawks’ squad that appeared in the Class D state final, had 25 stolen bases, 29 hits, 29 runs scored and 17 RBI.
Jake Hernigle, Fonda-Fultonville, senior
Hernigle is an all-star catcher for the Valley Hawks with a strong arm.
Brayden Hromada, Center Moriches, senior
Hromada, a Quinnipiac baseball commit, hit .423 last year.
Aidan Kress, Pittsford Sutherland, junior
Kress batted .344 with 22 hits and 23 RBI during the Knights’ season where they appeared in the Class A state semifinal round.
Lorenzo Lamattina, Petrides, senior
Also a pitcher, Lamattina hit .405 last season. When he wasn’t catching, he went 5-0 with a 0.62 earned-run average and struck out 71 in 34 innings.
Kyle Markham, East, junior
An all-star for the Eagles last season, Markham batted .340 with a .597 on-base percentage, 21 runs and 15 RBI.
Andrew McManus, Gates-Chili, junior
McManus hit .400 for the Spartans in 2024.
Michael Oliveto, Happauge, senior
Oliveto, a Yale baseball commit, batted .381 with a .519 OBP, three triples, eight homers, 32 RBI and 28 runs in 2024.
Joe Perri, Comsewogue, senior
A University at Albany baseball commit, Perri hit .328 with .999 OPS, 25 RBI and 12 runs last year.
Trevor Reidy, Horseheads, senior
Reidy, an all-star for the Blue Raiders last season, is a steady backstop with a strong arm.
Logan Smalley, Chatham, senior
Smalley batted .398 with two triples, 24 RBI and 33 stolen bases in 2024. He also excelled on the mound, going 10-0 with a 2.20 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 54 innings of work during the Panthers’ run to a third-straight Class C state title.
Gio Stewart, Greece Athena, senior
A solid defensive catcher, Stewart finished with 15 runs, 16 stolen bases and 10 RBI last season.
Owen ten Oever, Poly Prep, senior
The top-rated catcher in the state, he is an Indiana University baseball commit.
Dylan Tripi, MacArthur, senior
Tripi batted .400 with a 1.180 OPS, four homers and 32 RBI for the Generals last year.
