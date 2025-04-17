New York high school softball’s top pitchers in 2025: Vote for the best
With the spring season officially here, it’s time to highlight the top high school softball players in New York.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School On SI compiled a list of the best outfielders, the best infielders and the best catchers in New York. Now, it’s the pitchers’ turn.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in New York, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an outfielder, a catcher or an infielder on this list, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Thursday, April 24 at 11:59 PM ET
Emily Bouros, West Islip, junior
Bouros, a Class AA all-state nod, struck out 269 batters in 151 innings pitched last season.
Emily Boyle, Somers, sophomore
Boyle, a standout freshman last season, recorded 111 strikeouts through 103 innings pitched for the Tuskers.
Alyssa Budzinski, Williamsville South, senior
A Class A first team all-state selection, Budzinski compiled a 13-2 record with a 1.90 earned-run average and 98 strikeouts in 2024.
Addison Celi, Westhampton, junior
Celi was a Class AA all-state selection last year. In 2024, Celi recorded 229 strikeouts and held opposing hitters to a .116 average.
Addison Cook, Whitesboro, junior
Cook, a Class AA all-state honoree and an All-Central New York pitcher of the year finalist, struck out 151 batters in 99.2 innings pitched.
Jackie Cutting, Saratoga, senior
Cutting was a Class AAA first team all-state pitcher in 2024.
Toni DeLorenzo, Tamarac, sophomore
DeLorenzo was a Class B all-state nod last year.
Liana DeValder, Webster Schroeder, senior
A Class AA second team all-state selection, DeValder went 17-2 with 241 strikeouts and two no-hitters in 2024.
Lillionna D'Introno, Susquehanna Valley, junior
D’Introno was a Class B second team all-state honoree for the Sabers last year.
Teagan Dwyer, Albertus Magnus, senior
Dwyer, a Sacred Heart softball commit, is the Falcons’ all-time leader in strikeouts and was a Class B second team all-state selection in 2024.
Ava Farina, Orchard Park, senior
A St. Joseph’s University softball commit, Farina was a Class AAA first team all-state nod last year. In 2024, she went 12-2 with a 0.85 ERA and 114 strikeouts.
Gianna Graber, Niagara-Wheatfield, senior
Graber, a Class AA all-state honoree, went 16-4 with a 1.93 ERA and 177 strikeouts last season.
Kari Graziano, Ichabod Crane, senior
Graziano was a Class A second team all-state selection. In 2024, she finished with a 17-1 record and a 0.71 ERA.
Sofia Haber, Ardsley, junior
Haber, a Class A all-state selection, has over 300 strikeouts in her career.
Hannah Hipwell, Shaker, senior
Hipwell, a University of Maine softball commit and Class AAA all-state nod, had 113 strikeouts in 93.2 innings pitched last season.
Matti Johnston, Corning, junior
A Class AAA first team all-state honoree, Johnston had a 3.15 ERA and struck out 80 batters in over 85 innings pitched last season.
Mya Marelli, Riverhead, senior
Marelli, a Class AAA second team all-state nod and Suffolk County Pitcher of the Year, finished with 221 strikeouts and a 0.91 ERA in 2024.
Erin McDaid, Smithtown West, senior
McDaid, a College of Charleston softball commit and Class AA first team all-state honoree, recorded a 0.96 ERA, 220 strikeouts, 10 shutouts and two no-hitters last season.
Tara Murphy, North Rockland, junior
Murphy was a Class AAA first team all state selection last year.
Avery Ogden, Pine Bush, junior
Ogden was a Class AAA all-state nod in 2024.
Mya Parkinson, Columbia, senior
Parkinson, a Class AA second team all-state nod, struck out 111 batters in 63 innings pitched. She also had a 1.78 ERA, and hitters had just a .155 average against her.
Carm Phelan, Bishop Kearney, senior
A Class AA all-state nod, Phelan compiled a 15-5 record, 200 strikeouts and a 1.15 ERA last year.
Shelby Preisser, Rye Neck, senior
Preisser, a Class B all-state honoree, had more than 200 strikeouts last year.
Skyler Secondino, Seaford, senior
Secondino was a Class A first team all-state nod last season. In 2024, she had a 2.23 ERA and 215 strikeouts.
Brooke Simmons, Glen Cove, junior
A Class AA all-star selection, Simmons recorded over 150 strikeouts last season.
Alexis Tighe, White Plains, sophomore
Tighe, who was considered the best freshman pitcher a year ago, went 16-2 with a 1.09 ERA and 238 strikeouts.
Ella Trinkaus, Utica Notre Dame, junior
A Class B all-state nod and All-Central New York small school selection, Trinkaus tallied 129 strikeouts in 85 innings pitched last season.
Ashley Weisenstein, St. Joseph’s by the Sea, senior
Weisenstein, a Monmouth University softball commit, was a Class AAA second team all-state honoree last year.
Kaili Witherall, Haverling, senior
A Texas State softball commit, Witherall was the Section V Class Player of the Year and a Class B first team all-state nod. She went 16-2 in 2024, striking out 111 batters with a 0.64 ERA, 11 complete games, 10 shutouts, two no-hitters and a perfect game.
Megan Wolf, Horseheads, senior
Wolf, a Binghamton University softball commit, tossed a no-hitter for the Blue Raiders last season. She was also a Class AA all-state selection.
Ava Zicchinelli, Miller Place, senior
Zicchinelli, a Class A all-state honoree, fanned 186 batters over 142 innings and posted a 1.08 ERA.
More New York high school sports news:
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App