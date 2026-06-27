Defending Champion Kirtland Opens 2026 with Grueling Road-Heavy Schedule

High School football schedules for the 2026 season are starting to be announced all across Ohio, and High School on SI will share these as we see them.

We can now share the schedule for the Kirtland Hornets in Division VI, via their social media accounts.

A Road Heavy Start

Kirtland will play just one true home game during the first seven weeks of the season, with five road games and one neutral site game.

The Hornets open the season on August 22 against a Taft team that plays in Division IV and went 9-0 against teams from Ohio in the regular season in 2025. Only one of those victories came against another Division IV opponent. The others included three wins over Division II teams and four over Division III programs.

After the opener, the Hornets hit the road five times over their next six games. Kirtland will be at Poland Seminary (Aug. 28), Perry (Sept. 4), Rootstown (Sept. 11), Chagrin Falls (Sept. 25) and Crestwood (Oct. 2). The only home game in that stretch will be against Conneaut on Sept. 18.

The Schedule Finally Turns Home

Wilson Stadium won't be busy early, but the Hornets finish with three consecutive home games, as tBeachwood (Oct. 9), Fairview (Oct. 16) and Berkshire (Oct. 23) are all scheduled to visit.

Another Championship Season

The Hornets went a perfect 15-0 last season and won their eighth state title with a 41-6 win over Hopewell-Loudon in the Division VI state championship game.

Kirtland finished the 2025 season ranked No. 14 in the final High School On SI Ohio Power 25.

LaVerde's Remarkable Legacy

In 20 seasons under coach Tiger LaVerde, Kirtland is 258-21 with eight state championships. Six of those 21 losses have come in state championship games.

By advancing to the Division VI state championship game last year, Kirtland has now played for a state championship in 14 out of 15 years, and has never lost a state semifinal game, going a perfect 14-0. The Hornets are now 8-6 all-time in state championship games.

Below is Kirtland’s schedule for 2026, with times announced later.

(All games on Friday unless noted)

2026 Kirtland Football Schedule

Aug. 22: vs. Taft (at Ridgewood High School) (Saturday)

Aug. 28: at Poland Seminary

Sept. 4: at Perry

Sept. 11: at Rootstown

Sept. 18: vs. Conneaut

Sept. 25: at Chagrin Falls

Oct. 2: at Crestwood

Oct. 9: vs. Beachwood

Oct. 16: vs. Fairview

Oct. 23: vs. Berkshire