St. Francis Football’s 2026 Schedule Has Team Geared for Deep Postseason Run

The St. Francis football team in Buffalo, New York is aiming for redemption in the upcoming season.

The Red Raiders’ 2025 season recap

Last year, the Red Raiders went 10-2 and captured their 28th Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association (MMHSAA) title in program history following a 41-34 win over Canisius.

St. Francis reached the New York State Catholic High School championship game against Iona Prep, but the Gaels recorded a 42-21 victory.

St. Francis led by star player, Division I commit

With the 2026 campaign set to begin in less than two months, St. Francis is geared for a big run. The team will be led by senior quarterback/safety Trent Buttles, a returning 3-star Class AA All-State first team nod and Rutgers football commit.

Last season, Buttles threw for 1,929 yards and 20 touchdowns. On the ground, the senior captain ran for 657 yards and nine scores on 92 carries. Defensively, Buttles had 87 tackles, three interceptions, a pass deflection and a caused fumble.

Looking ahead to the 2026 season

The Red Raiders kick off their 2026 season at home against Bennett on September 4. The Tigers went 10-2 and secured the Section VI Class AA crown last season.

On September 11, St. Francis will head to Syracuse to face state power Christian Brothers Academy. The Brothers, winners of 41-straight games, went 13-0 and captured their third Class AA state title in a row.

The Red Raiders will have their homecoming game on September 19 against Bishop Timon-St. Jude. St. Francis defeated the Tigers twice last season.

On September 25, the Red Raiders will travel to Youngstown, Ohio to face Cardinal Mooney. The Cardinals were 10-3 in 2025 and reached the OHSAA Division V state semifinals before losing 24-10 to Wheelersburg.

St. Francis will hit the road again on October 3 and go up against Canisius in a rematch of the MMHSAA championship game. The Crusaders (6-5 last season) lost twice to the Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders will then face back-to-back Pennsylvania high school teams, including Erie (1-8 in 2025) on October 9 and McDowell (3-8 in 2025) on October 16.

On October 23, St. Francis will host St. Andrew’s (Ontario) on October 23. Last season, the Red Raiders beat the Saints, 20-15.

The Red Raiders will cap their regular season at home against St. Joseph’s Collegiate on October 31. St. Francis defeated the Marauders, 35-0, last year.

2026 St. Francis Varsity Football Schedule

September 4 – vs. Bennett (Week 1)

September 11 – at CBA Syracuse (Week 2)

September 19 – vs. Bishop Timon-St. Jude (Week 3, Homecoming)

September 25 – vs. Cardinal Mooney (Ohio) at Youngstown State University (Week 4)

October 3 – at Canisius (Week 5)

October 9 – vs. Erie (PA) (Week 6)

October 16 – at McDowell (Week 7)

October 23 – vs. St. Andrew’s (Ontario) (Week 8)

October 31 – St. Joseph’s Collegiate (Week 9)