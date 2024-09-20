South Park (New York) running back Adam Nunes sets state single-game rushing record
History was made last night in South Park High School when the Sparks defeated Iroquois 58 -28 on Thursday night.
Per the Buffalo Schools Athletic Department, South Park senior running back Adam Nunes set a New York State single-game rushing record of 598 yards. The tailback also scored seven touchdowns in the victory. Down below is the post that was made by the school regrading the historic record-setting game.
"History was made last night in 58 -28 victory over Iroquois. Senior Adam Nunes rushed for 593 yards on 26 carries breaking the NY State single game rushing record! He also scored 7 touchdowns with runs of 80, 65, 36, 61, 81, 93, and 41 yards! He leads all of WNY with 864 rushing yards on the season and 12 touchdowns."
Nunes’ broke the previous record of 584 set by Sandy Creek’s Joe Benedict back in 2016. Now, the record belongs all to the Sparks' senior running back.
According to the post, Nunes scored on runs of 80, 65, 36, 61, 81, 93, and 41 yards. The senior leads all of Western New York in rushing with 864 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Top 25 New York high school football rankings (9/18/2024)
Vote: Who should be High School on SI's New York Football Player of the Week? (9/18/2024)
New York high school football scores, live updates (9/20/2024 - 9/21/2024)
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports