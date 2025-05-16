Top 15 New York State boys lacrosse rankings (5/16/2025)
The third week of High School On SI’s New York State boys lacrosse rankings for the 2025 season are here.
See which teams cracked the top 15:
No. 1: St. Anthony’s (12-4)
The Friars climbed to the top spot following a 16-12 win over Chaminade in the CHSAA championship game on Thursday.
Previous rank: 2
No. 2: Half Hollow Hills (16-0)
The RedHawks will carry their undefeated record into the postseason.
Previous rank: 3
No. 3: Chaminade (14-2)
The Flyers came up empty against the Friars in Thursday’s title game.
Previous rank: 1
No. 4: Northport (14-2)
The Tigers concluded the regular season with a dominant win over Floyd on Thursday.
Previous rank: 5
No. 5: Garden City (13-2)
The Trojans face Carey on Friday.
Previous rank: 4
No. 6: Canandaigua (14-0)
The undefeated Gray Wolves face Baldwinsville on Saturday afternoon.
Previous rank: 7
No. 7: Rye (13-2)
The Garnets cruised to a big win over Harrison on Thursday.
Previous rank: 6
No. 8: Kings Park (14-1)
The Kingsmen go up against Bayport-Blue Point on Friday.
Previous rank: 8
No. 9: West Genesee (14-0)
Four victories in the last week have the Wildcats continuing to ride their unbeaten record. They host Fayetteville-Manlius on Monday.
Previous rank: 9
No. 10: Jamesville-DeWitt (10-3)
The Red Rams are new to the rankings this week. Winners of five in a row, J-D hosts Section V’s McQuaid on Saturday.
Previous rank: None
No. 11: Somers (12-3)
After suffering a loss to Garden City last weekend, the Tuskers recorded back-to-back victories this week.
Previous rank: 10
No. 12: South Side (11-3)
The Cyclones, winners of four in a row, play host to Plainedge on Friday.
Previous rank: None
No. 13: West Islip (13-2)
The Lions picked up a couple of wins this week. They face Shoreham-Wading River on Friday.
Previous rank: 11
No. 14: Niskayuna (13-2)
The Silver Warriors have won nine games in a row. They host Section V’s Victor on Saturday.
Previous rank: None
No. 15: Wantagh (10-4)
The Warriors will now prepare for the postseason.
Previous rank: 15
–
Dropped out: Pittsford (10-3), Huntington (12-3), East Islip (12-3).
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App