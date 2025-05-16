High School

Top 15 New York State boys lacrosse rankings (5/16/2025)

Three new teams cracked the top 15

Kevin L. Smith

The St. Anthony's boys lacrosse team celebrates after beating Chaminade in the CHSAA championship game on Thursday.
The St. Anthony's boys lacrosse team celebrates after beating Chaminade in the CHSAA championship game on Thursday. / Juan Stanek (@jsgraphics_25/Instagram)

The third week of High School On SI’s New York State boys lacrosse rankings for the 2025 season are here.

See which teams cracked the top 15:

No. 1: St. Anthony’s (12-4)

The Friars climbed to the top spot following a 16-12 win over Chaminade in the CHSAA championship game on Thursday.

Previous rank: 2

No. 2: Half Hollow Hills (16-0)

The RedHawks will carry their undefeated record into the postseason.

Previous rank: 3

No. 3: Chaminade (14-2)

The Flyers came up empty against the Friars in Thursday’s title game.

Previous rank: 1

No. 4: Northport (14-2)

The Tigers concluded the regular season with a dominant win over Floyd on Thursday.

Previous rank: 5

No. 5: Garden City (13-2)

The Trojans face Carey on Friday.

Previous rank: 4

No. 6: Canandaigua (14-0)

The undefeated Gray Wolves face Baldwinsville on Saturday afternoon.

Previous rank: 7

No. 7: Rye (13-2)

The Garnets cruised to a big win over Harrison on Thursday.

Previous rank: 6

No. 8: Kings Park (14-1)

The Kingsmen go up against Bayport-Blue Point on Friday.

Previous rank: 8

No. 9: West Genesee (14-0)

Four victories in the last week have the Wildcats continuing to ride their unbeaten record. They host Fayetteville-Manlius on Monday.

Previous rank: 9

No. 10: Jamesville-DeWitt (10-3)

The Red Rams are new to the rankings this week. Winners of five in a row, J-D hosts Section V’s McQuaid on Saturday.

Previous rank: None

No. 11: Somers (12-3)

After suffering a loss to Garden City last weekend, the Tuskers recorded back-to-back victories this week.

Previous rank: 10

No. 12: South Side (11-3)

The Cyclones, winners of four in a row, play host to Plainedge on Friday.

Previous rank: None

No. 13: West Islip (13-2)

The Lions picked up a couple of wins this week. They face Shoreham-Wading River on Friday.

Previous rank: 11

No. 14: Niskayuna (13-2)

The Silver Warriors have won nine games in a row. They host Section V’s Victor on Saturday.

Previous rank: None

No. 15: Wantagh (10-4)

The Warriors will now prepare for the postseason.

Previous rank: 15

Dropped out: Pittsford (10-3), Huntington (12-3), East Islip (12-3).

