Vote: Who are the Best Juniors in New York High School Baseball in 2025?
New York high school baseball is in full swing for the 2025 spring season. Teams all over the state are competing against some great programs when the weather allows and we as fans have been enjoying every moment of it.
Each year The Empire State produces some of the best talent in the country on the diamond and this era of baseball is no different. As we are about halfway through the season we get an understanding of some of the top talent in the state and what they are capable of.
Why not vote on some of the top Juniors in New York high school baseball this season, shall we?
Here is a list of nominees. Voting ends on May 1, 11:59 p.m. PT
Aiden Ruiz - Shortstop - Stony Brook
Aiden Ruiz is the number one ranked prospect in all of New York for the class of 2026, but that doesn't mean he has been the best this season. He is currently committed to ply at Vanderbilt. He is a 5'10 shortstop with great speed, who also is a very great contact hitter.
Ty Van Valkenburg - RHP/Third baseman - Saugerties
Valkenburg is committed to play for the Canes of Miami to continue his baseball career. He is a 6'4 215 pound heatseaker on the mound. His fastball is in the low-mids 90s with a high 70s slider. Most batters he face struggle to make contact because of his 95 mph exit velocity.
Devin Diaz - Catcher/Outfielder - Iona Prep
Diaz is the third ranked player in all of New York, with just the listed above ahead of him. So far this season for Iona Prep he has been a great hitter going 4-4 one game and 2-4 in another game. He also is the lead of one of the best teams in New England in Iona Prep.
Sean Hurley - RHP/Shortstop - Shaker
Shaker is an intimidating player to face if you are a batter. He currently is 6'5 190 pounds with a great arsenal of pitches. His fastball is 89-92 mph, his changeup is low-mid 70s and he has a a high 70s changeup. Hurley was talented at an early age, and his recruitment began in his freshman year.
Jack Curtis - RHP/Third Baseman - Chenango Forks
Curtis may be one of the most complete prospects in the nation. When at the plate he can easily hit a ball that has over 100 mph exit velocity, and when he is at the corner on third not many runners beat out ground balls. He can throw 92 across the diamond. He also has a fastball that reaches 90 mph and a breaking ball that freezes most batters.
Patrick Walsh - Shortstop/RHP - North Rockland
Walsh commands the infield at shortstop most of the time for North Rockland; one of the best high school teams in New York. He is a great hitter with a recorded 90 mph exit velocity off the bat. He has the ability to pitch with a low 80 fastball, high 60s changeup and curveball that has plenty of movement.
Ryan Morel - Outfield - Citrus Prep
Before his junior season started Morel announced he would be attending Cincinatti baseball after his time at Citrus Prep. His best attribute is his powerful swing, making him a threat to go for extra bases against anyone on the mound.
Anaiscio Ortiz - LHP/Outfield - Richmond Hill
Ortiz is an elit prospect as a pitcher and has all the tools to make it big. He has hit 90 mph on his fastball, and has a mid 70s curveball. He also has a changeup to throw batters off that comes in around 80 mph.
Patrick Ayotte - RHP - Columbia
Ayotte is one of the best hitters in New York. He has great coverage of the plate using his 6'3 frame to his advantage against pitchers. He currently plays for the northeast Pride National team and has a fastball, curveball, and changeup all in the 70-85 mph range.
Jacob Malfant - Shortstop - Walter Panas
Unlike most high schoolers, Malfant only has one primary position, but that is for good reason. Shortstop is arguably one of the most important positions on the field and the 5'10 175 pound prospect reaches first with a 94 mph throw. He is currently committed to play at UConn after his time at Walter Panas.
