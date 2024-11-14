Vote: Who has been the best sophomore football player in New York so far in 2024?
We are just past the mid-point part of the 2024 high school football season here in New York and there’s no shortage of underclassmen performing at a high level. It’s no surprise that sophomores are showing out in Empire State as that’s been the case in the past many times over. This list of underclassmen features some of the top sophomores football players we’ve seen or have been on the rise in New York. Take a look at our list and vote for who you feel has been the top performing sophomores high school football player in Rhode Island.
Voting closes on December 8th, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Ben Shaw, QB, Waverly
The sophomore quarterback this season has completed 83-of-114 passes for 1,336 yards and 19 touchdowns and just one interception.
Pooty Cunningham, QB, Monroe
Cunningham is another quarterback that’s put up significant yardage as a sophomore, throwing for 2,415 yards, 27 touchdowns and just five picks. Has a pretty cool football name as well.
Thomas Zeh, QB, Moore Catholic
Zeh has played just about as well as any sophomore signal caller this season and he's got the numbers to prove it. The sophomore has thrown for 1,463 yards and 11 touchdowns this fall.
Trent Buttles, QB, Aquinas Institute
The sophomore sensation has been superb for the Irish, completing 71-of-138 passes for 1,356 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Jordan Bishop, RB, Cornwall Central
Bishop has been strong out of the backfield for Cornwall Central, rushing for 1,410 yards on 174 carries and scoring 14 touchdowns.
Elijah Kimble, RB, Canisius
The Canisus running back has carried the rock 154 carries for 1,211 yards and found the endzone 21 times. Kimble is also averaging 7.8 yards per carry.
Matt Organa, RB, Dover
Not many backs have piled up the kind of numbers like Organa has out of the backfield, rushing for 946 yards on 147 carries and scoring 11 touchdowns.
Silas Nellis, WR, Eden/North Collins
Nellis has been one of the state's top sophomore receivers this season, hauling in 60 passes for 953 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns.
Rocco Natale Jr., WR, Amsterdam
The Amsterdam wide receiver has been stellar this fall, catching 53 passes for 866 yards and scoring nine touchdowns.
Ezequiel Santiago, WR, Gloversville
Santiago has been one of the state leaders among sophomores in receiving, catching 48 passes for 827 yards and eight touchdowns.
Trent Englert, LB, York/Pavilion
Englert has been a solid tackler for York/Pavilion, making 104 total tackles and a sack so far this season.
Giorgi Partsvania, LB, Marlboro Central
The Marlboro Central linebacker has had a solid season in the front seven, totaling 86 tackles and 8.5 going for a loss.
Brandon Memrick, DL, Canajoharie/Fort Plain/Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville
Undersized at 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, but Memrick has found his way to the quarterback plenty this fall. The sophomore has racked up 10.5 sacks to go with his 71 tackles.
Lucas Rodriguez-Lopez, DB, Burke Catholic
The sophomore defensive back has been among the leaders in the interception department, racking up seven picks so far this season.
Joey Karpowicz, DB, Ward Melville
Keeping pace with Rodriguez-Lopez up above is Karpowicz for Ward Melville, with the defensive back notching seven interceptions this season.
