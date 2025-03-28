Vote: Who is the top returning high school quarterback in New York heading into spring of 2025?
New York high school football doesn't have spring football practices, but regardless the Empire State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Northeast United States.
Why not take a look into the future with the top passers from New York, shall we?
A position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at quarterback, with many top end signal callers now heading to the collegiate level from New York. With the passing game becoming a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Empire State.
The following is a list and voting poll of top returning New York quarterbacks heading into the 2025 spring. Take a look at our nominees and then vote in our poll that's at the bottom of the page.
Archie Jones, CBA Albany
One of the top quarterbacks in the Northeast displayed why he will be one to watch this 2025 season when it rolls around. Jones in 2024 completed 134-of-200 passes for 2,478 yards, 30 touchdowns and only one pick.
Justus Kleitz, Iroquois
Kleitz is another junior that really stood out in the class. The quarterback completed 217-of-314 passes for 3,234 yards and 35 touchdowns to just eight interceptions.
Carson Miller, Rye
Playing for one of the top teams in all of New York, Miller shined for Rye. As a junior, Miller finished throwing for 2,179 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Julian Guzman, Iona Prep
Looking at the body of work that Guzman did for Iona Prep makes him easily one of the state's better passers returning. Guzman in 2024 completed 166-of-257 passes for 2,299 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Shane Kiernan, Miller Place
When it comes to signal callers on Long Island, Kiernan stood out among the rest of the field. As a junior, Kiernan finished 2024 completing 202-of-296 passes for 2,829 yards, 29 scores and just five interceptions.
Dylan Fox, Port Jervis
Playing for a state championship squad, Fox was the catalyst that helped make it all happen for the Red Raiders. The junior guided the team to the pedestal, throwing for 2,001 yards, 29 touchdowns and just four picks.
Peyton Robinson, Long Island Lutheran
Last stellar junior quarterback we add to this list comes from Long Island as Robinson proved he can sling the rock around as good as any. Robinson completed 121-of-175 passes for 2,136 yards and 28 scores.
Pooty Cunningham, Monroe
No sophomore quarterback played as well as Cunningham did for the Red Jackets last season. Playing with one of the better football names you'll ever see, the quarterback threw for 2,415 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Ben Shaw, Waverly
Shaw made it happen on both sides of the ball for Waverly in 2024 at quarterback and inside linebacker. The two-way dynamo threw for 1,783 yards, 24 touchdowns and just one pick. Also made 73 tackles on defense.
Trent Buttles, Aquinas Institute
The Little Irish starting quarterback was among one of the best sophomore passers in 2024. Buttles ended last season completing 98-of-187 passes for 1,601 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.
