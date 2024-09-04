15 games to watch in week 3 of Ohio high school football
The Ohio high school football season is in full gear with the first two weeks in the books.
As is the case each week, there are more than 350 games across the state this weekend and we have picked the 15 for you to keep an eye on throughout the weekend.
For the second week in a row, the top game in the state just might be one that only involves one team from Ohio, as Massillon hosts Bergen Catholic (New Jersey).
Massillon is ranked No. 9 nationally and is the No. 2 team in the SBLive Ohio Power 25, while Bergen Catholic is ranked No. 15 nationally.
This is the first game in front of the home fans for Massillon since winning the 2023 OHSAA Division II state championship last fall, as the Tigers opened the season in Beaverton, Oregon against NFL Academy and then played at GlenOak last week.
SBLive Ohio will be live at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium with updates and stories from the game.
There a pair of games this week that pit SBLive Ohio Power 25 teams against one another, as No. 5 Lakota West heads to No. 11 Princeton and No. 21 Olentangy Liberty hosts No. 22 Gahanna Lincoln.
15 games to watch in Ohio high school football this week (All games are Friday, September 6 at 7:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted). Rankings denote SBLive Ohio Power 25 rankings.
Bergen Catholic (New Jersey) at No. 2 Massillon
No. 5 Lakota West at No. 11 Princeton
St. Henry at No. 9 Marion Local
St. Vincent-St. Mary at No. 15 Walsh Jesuit
Milford at No. 17 Winton Woods
No. 20 Coldwater at Fort Recovery
No. 22 Gahanna Lincoln at No. 21 Olentangy Liberty
St. Ignatius at Dublin Coffman
Boyle County (Kentucky) at No. 1 St. Edward, Saturday, 1:00 p.m.
