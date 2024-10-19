Archbishop Moeller vs. St. Edward: Live score updates (10/18/2024)
We had to wait a day for the Ohio high school football game of the week, but St. Edward at Archbishop Moeller has arrived.
The Eagles travel from Northeast Ohio to Cincinnati to take on the nationally ranked Crusaders.
Archbishop Moeller is ranked No. 1 in the SBLive/SI Ohio Top 25, while St. Edward is No. 8.
Ohio high school football computer rankings
Follow along here for live updates from the game, which is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET Saturday, October 19.
(Refresh the page for the latest updates; the most recent updates will be at the top)
PREGAME
Archbishop Moeller (7-1) quarterback Matt Ponatoski finished 11 of 14 for 192 yards and four touchdowns in one half last week in a 44-0 rout over a shorthanded St. Ignatius squad.
The three-star junior QB is one of the leading candidates to be named Ohio Mr. Football.
St. Edward (5-3) is coming off a 22-12 win over Canadian squad Clarkson North and continues its ultra-tough schedule.
The Eagles hold the all-time series lead over Moeller 15-10.
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports