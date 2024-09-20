High School

How to watch sold out Archbishop Moeller at St. Xavier showdown

Top 25 Ohio showdown in Cincinnati is the Greater Catholic League South opener

Gary Adornato

Archbishop Moeller hopes to bounce back from its first loss of the year, last week to Mallard Creek (NC), as it travels to St. Xavier in the Greater Catholic League South opener
Archbishop Moeller hopes to bounce back from its first loss of the year, last week to Mallard Creek (NC), as it travels to St. Xavier in the Greater Catholic League South opener / Tony Tribble for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Two of the top-ranked high school football teams in Ohio clash in Cincinnati on Friday as No. 15 St. Xavier hosts No. 4 Archbishop Moeller in one of the state's must-see games of the week.

Officials have already announced that this showdown at RDI stadium is sold out and that no tickets will be sold at the gate. It's the Greater Catholic League South league opener for both teams and the outcome will also impact the Top 25 Ohio high school football rankings.

How to watch St. Xavier vs. Archbishop Moeller football live steam

What: A pair of Ohio high school football titans collide as No. 15 St. Xavier hosts No. 4 Archbishop Moeller

When: 7:00 p.m. Central Time on Friday, September 20

Where: RDI Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch the live stream online:
Watch St. Xavier vs. Archbishop Moeller live on ESPX Football

No. 4 Archbishop Moeller Fighting Crusaders (3-1)

After climbing to the No. 1 spot in our Top 25 Ohio high school rankings, the Fighting Crusaders suffered an overtime loss on the road in North Carolina. In a defensive battle, host Mallard Creek captured a 21-14 victory.

No. 15 St. Xavier Bombers (3-1)

St. Xavier put on its best all-around performance of the season in a 31-7 win over Withrow, last week. Daniel Vollmer led the offensive charge with a pair of rushing touchdowns while his teammates came up with turnovers and blocked punts on the other side of the ball.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Be sure to bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Published
Gary Adornato

GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/Ohio