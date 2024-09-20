How to watch sold out Archbishop Moeller at St. Xavier showdown
Two of the top-ranked high school football teams in Ohio clash in Cincinnati on Friday as No. 15 St. Xavier hosts No. 4 Archbishop Moeller in one of the state's must-see games of the week.
Officials have already announced that this showdown at RDI stadium is sold out and that no tickets will be sold at the gate. It's the Greater Catholic League South league opener for both teams and the outcome will also impact the Top 25 Ohio high school football rankings.
How to watch St. Xavier vs. Archbishop Moeller football live steam
What: A pair of Ohio high school football titans collide as No. 15 St. Xavier hosts No. 4 Archbishop Moeller
When: 7:00 p.m. Central Time on Friday, September 20
Where: RDI Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio
How to watch the live stream online:
Watch St. Xavier vs. Archbishop Moeller live on ESPX Football
No. 4 Archbishop Moeller Fighting Crusaders (3-1)
After climbing to the No. 1 spot in our Top 25 Ohio high school rankings, the Fighting Crusaders suffered an overtime loss on the road in North Carolina. In a defensive battle, host Mallard Creek captured a 21-14 victory.
No. 15 St. Xavier Bombers (3-1)
St. Xavier put on its best all-around performance of the season in a 31-7 win over Withrow, last week. Daniel Vollmer led the offensive charge with a pair of rushing touchdowns while his teammates came up with turnovers and blocked punts on the other side of the ball.
