Ohio high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025

Moeller tackles St. Xavier during their football game Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. / Tony Tribble for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Ohio High School Football season rolled on with Week 7 action on Friday, October 3, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Ada 51, Riverdale 10

Alliance 47, Carrollton 28

Allen East 56, Spencerville 6

Anderson 58, Turpin 16

Anna 35, Versailles 7

Ansonia 48, Bradford 0

Archbold 35, Wauseon 0

Archbishop Alter 55, Carroll 0

Archbishop McNicholas 34, Chaminade Julienne 12

Arlington 42, Elmwood 12

Ashland 48, Mansfield Senior 19

Athens 53, Meigs 0

Aurora 42, Cuyahoga Falls 7

Austintown-Fitch 14, Perry 7

Avon 52, Midview 0

Ayersville 28, Hicksville 6

Badin 41, Bishop Fenwick 13

Bath 35, Ottawa-Glandorf 17

Beaver Local 28, East 20

Bellevue 28, Huron 14

Bethel-Tate 47, East Clinton 13

Big Walnut 35, Worthington Kilbourne 20

Black River 40, Firelands 33

Bloom-Carroll 49, Logan Elm 14

Bluffton 49, Crestview 34

Boardman 14, Harding 10

Bowling Green 20, Rogers 18

Brecksville-Broadview Heights 35, Stow-Munroe Falls 16

Bridgeport 43, Valley 6

Brooke 21, East Liverpool 20

Brookfield 35, LaBrae 14

Brookville 35, Oakwood 14

Brush 35, Warrensville Heights 6

Brunswick 17, Euclid 16

Bryan 48, Swanton 7

Buckeye 52, Westlake 16

Buckeye Valley 38, Bishop Ready 7

Buchtel 27, Ellet 20

Caldwell 63, Bishop Rosecrans 28

Calvert 48, Northwood 32

Canal Winchester 49, Teays Valley 13

Canfield 23, Louisville 21

Cardinal Mooney 10, Chaney 7

Carey 56, Buckeye Central 0

Carey 56, Buckeye Trail 0

Carlisle 35, Waynesville 14

Catholic Central 42, Southeastern Local 0

Centerburg 46, Mt. Gilead 0

Centerville 17, Miamisburg 7

Central Catholic 42, St. John's Jesuit 7

Chardon 44, North 6

Chillicothe 34, Washington 29

Cincinnati College Prep Academy 44, Dayton Christian 7

Cincinnati Country Day 49, Miami Valley Christian Academy 6

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 41, Meadowdale 12

Clay 28, Anthony Wayne 14

Claymont 41, Tuscarawas Valley 0

Clearview 41, Brookside 6

Cleveland Heights 42, Medina 28

Clinton-Massie 38, Wilmington 7

Clyde 27, Edison 10

Coldwater 42, St. John's 7

Colonel Crawford 31, Seneca East 0

Columbia 48, Oberlin 14

Columbian 21, Norwalk 16

Columbus Academy 14, Franklin Heights 0

Columbus Grove 34, Fort Loramie 0

Conotton Valley 54, Frontier 34

Copley 49, Roosevelt 26

Covington 40, Bethel 15

Crestview 30, St. Paul 21

Crestview 61, Newton Falls 8

Dalton 27, Rittman 7

Danbury 56, Sebring McKinley 6

Danville 36, Cardington-Lincoln 12

Dawson-Bryant 40, KIPP Columbus 26

Defiance 43, Kenton 42

Dover 42, Wooster 14

Dublin Jerome 18, Hilliard Darby 14

Dublin Scioto 42, St. Charles 7

East 41, Beechcroft 6

East Canton 14, Strasburg-Franklin 3

Eastern 40, Symmes Valley 6

Eastwood 42, Oak Harbor 6

Edgewood 20, Ross 14

Edison 35, Canton Central Catholic 17

Elder 24, Archbishop Moeller 16

Elida 45, Celina 21

Fairfield 14, Mason 13

Fairfield Christian Academy 27, Miller 25

Fairfield Union 41, Liberty Union 0

Fairmont 31, Northmont 0

Fairview 30, Cuyahoga Heights 13

Fairview 38, Antwerp 6

Field 37, Coventry 7

Fort Frye 55, Greenbrier West 0

Franklin 21, Bellbrook 7

Fredericktown 26, Loudonville 20

Galion 42, Pleasant 0

Garfield 35, Liberty 34

Garfield Heights 46, Bedford 0

Geneva 49, Conneaut 6

Genoa Area 42, Rossford 14

Gibsonburg 14, Woodmore 6

Gilmour Academy 35, Cleveland Central Catholic 12

Girard 56, South Range 35

Graham Local 48, Northwestern 21

Granville 38, Licking Heights 6

Green 51, GlenOak 20

Greenon 54, Cedarville 22

Greenville 34, Sidney 20

Grove City Christian 46, Berne Union 7

Groveport-Madison 20, Reynoldsburg 7

Hamilton Township 49, Circleville 35

Harding 42, Grand Valley 6

Harrison 51, Mt. Healthy 13

Hawken 30, Lutheran West 13

Heath 44, Lakewood 7

Hilliard Bradley 20, Hilliard Davidson 14

Hillsdale 45, Waynedale 13

Hilltop 30, Summerfield 27

Holgate 50, Cardinal Stritch 6

Hubbard 38, Howland 0

Independence 28, Brooklyn 6

Indian Creek 41, Harrison Central 28

Indian Hill 48, Finneytown 0

Indian Lake 45, Shawnee 0

Indian Valley 40, Garaway 13

Jackson 40, Lake 37

Jackson 48, McClain 6

Jackson-Milton 47, Waterloo 6

John Adams 41, John F. Kennedy 0

John Marshall 30, Warren 27

John Marshall 58, Collinwood 0

Jonathan Alder 28, Urbana 21

Kenton Ridge 49, Tecumseh 20

Keystone 35, Wellington 0

Kings 21, Little Miami 14

Kirtland 38, Berkshire 7

La Salle 22, Roncalli 14

Lake Catholic 26, Elyria Catholic 0

Lakeside 28, Jefferson Area 25

Lakota 42, Willard 12

Lakota West 48, Colerain 9

Lakewood 34, Normandy 14

Lancaster 41, Logan 7

Lebanon 37, Milford 21

Leetonia 41, Southern 18

Leipsic 32, McComb 14

Lexington 41, West Holmes 7

Liberty Center 57, Evergreen 7

Liberty-Benton 42, Pandora-Gilboa 9

Licking Valley 44, Zanesville 0

Lima Central Catholic 41, Jefferson 7

Lima Senior 43, Start 0

Lincoln 38, New Albany 14

Linden-McKinley 32, Whetstone 7

Lisbon Anderson 49, Wellsville 6

London 48, Bellefontaine 0

Lorain 19, Shaker Heights 14

Malvern 54, Buckeye Trail 22

Manchester 42, Fairless 13

Manchester 58, Federal Hocking 28

Margaretta 29, Hopewell-Loudon 26

Mariemont 23, Deer Park 21

Marietta 14, Williamstown 0

Marion Local 41, Fort Recovery 7

Marion-Franklin 23, West 12

Martins Ferry 45, Buckeye Local 0

Mathews 56, Cardinal 15

Maumee 70, Fostoria 20

McDonald 21, Lowellville 14

McKinley 21, Hoover 20

Meadowbrook 49, Coshocton 17

Mechanicsburg 41, Fairbanks 7

Memorial 42, Van Wert 35

Mentor 55, Strongsville 21

Miami East 51, Lehman Catholic 32

Miami Trace 49, Hillsboro 6

Middletown 27, Lakota East 6

Milton-Union 46, Troy Christian 13

Mineral Ridge 49, Memorial 13

Minster 27, New Bremen 16

Mogadore 35, Pymatuning Valley 7

Mohawk 50, Wynford 14

Monroe 19, Eaton 0

Monroe Central 35, Shenandoah 12

Monroeville 56, Mapleton 8

Montpelier 36, Ottawa Hills 18

Morgan 21, John Glenn 14

Mt. Vernon 28, Watkins Memorial 27

Napoleon 48, Springfield 14

National Trail 38, Tri-County North 20

Nelsonville-York 55, Wellston 0

New Lexington 54, Maysville 16

New Philadelphia 35, Madison Comprehensive 21

New Richmond 41, Goshen 35

Newcomerstown 70, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 40

Nordonia 35, Twinsburg 33

North Baltimore 42, Ridgedale 12

North Ridgeville 42, Berea-Midpark 35

North Royalton 41, Solon 7

North Union 14, Benjamin Logan 13

Northland 61, Mifflin 0

Northmor 47, East Knox 13

Northridge 27, Johnstown-Monroe 9

Northridge 27, Riverside 9

Northwest 28, Orrville 14

Northwest 43, Vinton County 22

Norwayne 49, Chippewa 0

Norton 48, Cloverleaf 21

Norwood 32, Roger Bacon 24

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 48, Padua Franciscan 6

Oak Glen 28, Catholic Central 0

Oak Hills 48, Sycamore 10

Olentangy 49, Marysville 17

Olentangy Berlin 26, Thomas Worthington 6

Olentangy Liberty 16, Upper Arlington 6

Olentangy Orange 45, Dublin Coffman 7

Olmsted Falls 25, Avon Lake 21

Ontario 28, Marion Harding 14

Otsego 28, Lake 18

Patrick Henry 21, Delta 17

Paulding 35, Edgerton 28

Perkins 44, Sandusky 6

Perry 55, Orange 14

Perry 57, Cory-Rawson 14

Perrysburg 14, Findlay 10

Pickerington Central 52, Newark 7

Pickerington North 49, Central Crossing 0

Piketon 35, Southeastern 0

Piqua 28, Fairborn 14

Plymouth 20, New London 12

Poland Seminary 42, McKinley 6

Ponitz Career Tech 16, Thurgood Marshall 8

Port Clinton 29, Vermilion 28

Portsmouth 48, Fairland 26

Portsmouth West 44, Valley 20

Preble Shawnee 48, Mississinawa Valley 25

Princeton 28, Hamilton 16

Purcell Marian 49, New Miami 8

Ravenna 43, Springfield 0

Revere 21, Tallmadge 3

Rhodes 35, Lincoln West 28

Ridgewood 48, Sandy Valley 7

River 37, Shadyside 0

Riverside 49, Mayfield 14

Rock Hill 23, Gallia Academy 21

Rocky River 35, North Olmsted 0

Rootstown 21, Crestwood 12

Ross 21, Southview 13

Salem 48, Minerva 17

Shelby 52, Clear Fork 14

Sheridan 28, Philo 7

Smithville 41, Northwestern 14

South 35, Kenston 11

South Point 41, Chesapeake 18

Southeast 43, Champion 35

Springboro 13, Beavercreek 6

Springfield 42, Wayne 14

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 42, Gamble Montessori 0

St. Edward 45, St. Ignatius 31

St. Francis DeSales 40, Cabell Midland 7

St. Henry 56, Parkway 7

St. Xavier 17, Trinity 14

Stebbins 47, West Carrollton 0

Steele 47, Elyria 16

Steubenville 40, Farrell 24

Streetsboro 56, Woodridge 14

Struthers 22, Lakeview 21

Summit Country Day 40, North College Hill 14

Taft 41, Hughes 0

Talawanda 35, Northwest 3

Taylor 35, Reading 28

Tinora 10, Wayne Trace 7

Tippecanoe 16, Xenia 14

Toledo Christian 21, Upper Scioto Valley 0

Tri-Valley 52, River View 6

Tri-Village 58, Dixie 6

Triway 47, Canton South 23

Troy 31, Butler 21

Tuslaw 33, Toronto 12

Union Local 48, Cambridge 0

United 63, East Palestine 24

Unioto 19, Zane Trace 0

University School 36, John Hay 7

Upper Sandusky 49, Bucyrus 14

Utica 35, Newark Catholic 14

Valley Forge 19, Bay 0

Valley View 47, Madison Senior 0

Van Buren 55, Arcadia 0

Villa Angela-St. Joseph 57, Centennial 6

Wadsworth 35, Hudson 17

Wahama 27, Eastern 10

Waite 12, Woodward 7

Walsh Jesuit 49, Bishop Hartley 0

Walnut Hills 34, West Clermont 21

Walnut Ridge 38, Eastmoor Academy 0

Wapakoneta 42, Shawnee 14

Washington Massillon 28, Cardinal Ritter College Prep 14

Waverly 41, Minford 7

Waynesfield-Goshen 32, Elgin 30

West Branch 62, Marlington 0

West Geauga 28, Harvey 14

West Jefferson 55, Triad 7

West Muskingum 34, Crooksville 12

Westerville Central 21, Grove City 19

Westerville South 26, Hayes 25

Westfall 28, Adena 14

Westland 26, Westerville North 17

Western Brown 28, Batavia 14

Western Reserve 39, South Central 0

Western Reserve 39, Springfield 0

Wheelersburg 52, Oak Hill 8

Whitehall-Yearling 20, Bexley 10

Whitmer 38, Northview 10

Wickliffe 28, Chagrin Falls 6

Williamsburg 27, Fayetteville-Perry 13

Winton Woods 19, Loveland 10

Worthington Christian 13, Grandview Heights 6

Wyoming 42, Madeira 7

