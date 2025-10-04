Ohio high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025
The 2025 Ohio High School Football season rolled on with Week 7 action on Friday, October 3, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Ohio High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OHSAA) - October 3, 2025
Ohio high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025
Ada 51, Riverdale 10
Alliance 47, Carrollton 28
Allen East 56, Spencerville 6
Anderson 58, Turpin 16
Anna 35, Versailles 7
Ansonia 48, Bradford 0
Archbold 35, Wauseon 0
Archbishop Alter 55, Carroll 0
Archbishop McNicholas 34, Chaminade Julienne 12
Arlington 42, Elmwood 12
Ashland 48, Mansfield Senior 19
Athens 53, Meigs 0
Aurora 42, Cuyahoga Falls 7
Austintown-Fitch 14, Perry 7
Avon 52, Midview 0
Ayersville 28, Hicksville 6
Badin 41, Bishop Fenwick 13
Bath 35, Ottawa-Glandorf 17
Beaver Local 28, East 20
Bellevue 28, Huron 14
Bethel-Tate 47, East Clinton 13
Big Walnut 35, Worthington Kilbourne 20
Black River 40, Firelands 33
Bloom-Carroll 49, Logan Elm 14
Bluffton 49, Crestview 34
Boardman 14, Harding 10
Bowling Green 20, Rogers 18
Brecksville-Broadview Heights 35, Stow-Munroe Falls 16
Bridgeport 43, Valley 6
Brooke 21, East Liverpool 20
Brookfield 35, LaBrae 14
Brookville 35, Oakwood 14
Brush 35, Warrensville Heights 6
Brunswick 17, Euclid 16
Bryan 48, Swanton 7
Buckeye 52, Westlake 16
Buckeye Valley 38, Bishop Ready 7
Buchtel 27, Ellet 20
Caldwell 63, Bishop Rosecrans 28
Calvert 48, Northwood 32
Canal Winchester 49, Teays Valley 13
Canfield 23, Louisville 21
Cardinal Mooney 10, Chaney 7
Carey 56, Buckeye Central 0
Carey 56, Buckeye Trail 0
Carlisle 35, Waynesville 14
Catholic Central 42, Southeastern Local 0
Centerburg 46, Mt. Gilead 0
Centerville 17, Miamisburg 7
Central Catholic 42, St. John's Jesuit 7
Chardon 44, North 6
Chillicothe 34, Washington 29
Cincinnati College Prep Academy 44, Dayton Christian 7
Cincinnati Country Day 49, Miami Valley Christian Academy 6
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 41, Meadowdale 12
Clay 28, Anthony Wayne 14
Claymont 41, Tuscarawas Valley 0
Clearview 41, Brookside 6
Cleveland Heights 42, Medina 28
Clinton-Massie 38, Wilmington 7
Clyde 27, Edison 10
Coldwater 42, St. John's 7
Colonel Crawford 31, Seneca East 0
Columbia 48, Oberlin 14
Columbian 21, Norwalk 16
Columbus Academy 14, Franklin Heights 0
Columbus Grove 34, Fort Loramie 0
Conotton Valley 54, Frontier 34
Copley 49, Roosevelt 26
Covington 40, Bethel 15
Crestview 30, St. Paul 21
Crestview 61, Newton Falls 8
Dalton 27, Rittman 7
Danbury 56, Sebring McKinley 6
Danville 36, Cardington-Lincoln 12
Dawson-Bryant 40, KIPP Columbus 26
Defiance 43, Kenton 42
Dover 42, Wooster 14
Dublin Jerome 18, Hilliard Darby 14
Dublin Scioto 42, St. Charles 7
East 41, Beechcroft 6
East Canton 14, Strasburg-Franklin 3
Eastern 40, Symmes Valley 6
Eastwood 42, Oak Harbor 6
Edgewood 20, Ross 14
Edison 35, Canton Central Catholic 17
Elder 24, Archbishop Moeller 16
Elida 45, Celina 21
Fairfield 14, Mason 13
Fairfield Christian Academy 27, Miller 25
Fairfield Union 41, Liberty Union 0
Fairmont 31, Northmont 0
Fairview 30, Cuyahoga Heights 13
Fairview 38, Antwerp 6
Field 37, Coventry 7
Fort Frye 55, Greenbrier West 0
Franklin 21, Bellbrook 7
Fredericktown 26, Loudonville 20
Galion 42, Pleasant 0
Garfield 35, Liberty 34
Garfield Heights 46, Bedford 0
Geneva 49, Conneaut 6
Genoa Area 42, Rossford 14
Gibsonburg 14, Woodmore 6
Gilmour Academy 35, Cleveland Central Catholic 12
Girard 56, South Range 35
Graham Local 48, Northwestern 21
Granville 38, Licking Heights 6
Green 51, GlenOak 20
Greenon 54, Cedarville 22
Greenville 34, Sidney 20
Grove City Christian 46, Berne Union 7
Groveport-Madison 20, Reynoldsburg 7
Hamilton Township 49, Circleville 35
Harding 42, Grand Valley 6
Harrison 51, Mt. Healthy 13
Hawken 30, Lutheran West 13
Heath 44, Lakewood 7
Hilliard Bradley 20, Hilliard Davidson 14
Hillsdale 45, Waynedale 13
Hilltop 30, Summerfield 27
Holgate 50, Cardinal Stritch 6
Hubbard 38, Howland 0
Independence 28, Brooklyn 6
Indian Creek 41, Harrison Central 28
Indian Hill 48, Finneytown 0
Indian Lake 45, Shawnee 0
Indian Valley 40, Garaway 13
Jackson 40, Lake 37
Jackson 48, McClain 6
Jackson-Milton 47, Waterloo 6
John Adams 41, John F. Kennedy 0
John Marshall 30, Warren 27
John Marshall 58, Collinwood 0
Jonathan Alder 28, Urbana 21
Kenton Ridge 49, Tecumseh 20
Keystone 35, Wellington 0
Kings 21, Little Miami 14
Kirtland 38, Berkshire 7
La Salle 22, Roncalli 14
Lake Catholic 26, Elyria Catholic 0
Lakeside 28, Jefferson Area 25
Lakota 42, Willard 12
Lakota West 48, Colerain 9
Lakewood 34, Normandy 14
Lancaster 41, Logan 7
Lebanon 37, Milford 21
Leetonia 41, Southern 18
Leipsic 32, McComb 14
Lexington 41, West Holmes 7
Liberty Center 57, Evergreen 7
Liberty-Benton 42, Pandora-Gilboa 9
Licking Valley 44, Zanesville 0
Lima Central Catholic 41, Jefferson 7
Lima Senior 43, Start 0
Lincoln 38, New Albany 14
Linden-McKinley 32, Whetstone 7
Lisbon Anderson 49, Wellsville 6
London 48, Bellefontaine 0
Lorain 19, Shaker Heights 14
Malvern 54, Buckeye Trail 22
Manchester 42, Fairless 13
Manchester 58, Federal Hocking 28
Margaretta 29, Hopewell-Loudon 26
Mariemont 23, Deer Park 21
Marietta 14, Williamstown 0
Marion Local 41, Fort Recovery 7
Marion-Franklin 23, West 12
Martins Ferry 45, Buckeye Local 0
Mathews 56, Cardinal 15
Maumee 70, Fostoria 20
McDonald 21, Lowellville 14
McKinley 21, Hoover 20
Meadowbrook 49, Coshocton 17
Mechanicsburg 41, Fairbanks 7
Memorial 42, Van Wert 35
Mentor 55, Strongsville 21
Miami East 51, Lehman Catholic 32
Miami Trace 49, Hillsboro 6
Middletown 27, Lakota East 6
Milton-Union 46, Troy Christian 13
Mineral Ridge 49, Memorial 13
Minster 27, New Bremen 16
Mogadore 35, Pymatuning Valley 7
Mohawk 50, Wynford 14
Monroe 19, Eaton 0
Monroe Central 35, Shenandoah 12
Monroeville 56, Mapleton 8
Montpelier 36, Ottawa Hills 18
Morgan 21, John Glenn 14
Mt. Vernon 28, Watkins Memorial 27
Napoleon 48, Springfield 14
National Trail 38, Tri-County North 20
Nelsonville-York 55, Wellston 0
New Lexington 54, Maysville 16
New Philadelphia 35, Madison Comprehensive 21
New Richmond 41, Goshen 35
Newcomerstown 70, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 40
Nordonia 35, Twinsburg 33
North Baltimore 42, Ridgedale 12
North Ridgeville 42, Berea-Midpark 35
North Royalton 41, Solon 7
North Union 14, Benjamin Logan 13
Northland 61, Mifflin 0
Northmor 47, East Knox 13
Northridge 27, Johnstown-Monroe 9
Northridge 27, Riverside 9
Northwest 28, Orrville 14
Northwest 43, Vinton County 22
Norwayne 49, Chippewa 0
Norton 48, Cloverleaf 21
Norwood 32, Roger Bacon 24
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 48, Padua Franciscan 6
Oak Glen 28, Catholic Central 0
Oak Hills 48, Sycamore 10
Olentangy 49, Marysville 17
Olentangy Berlin 26, Thomas Worthington 6
Olentangy Liberty 16, Upper Arlington 6
Olentangy Orange 45, Dublin Coffman 7
Olmsted Falls 25, Avon Lake 21
Ontario 28, Marion Harding 14
Otsego 28, Lake 18
Patrick Henry 21, Delta 17
Paulding 35, Edgerton 28
Perkins 44, Sandusky 6
Perry 55, Orange 14
Perry 57, Cory-Rawson 14
Perrysburg 14, Findlay 10
Pickerington Central 52, Newark 7
Pickerington North 49, Central Crossing 0
Piketon 35, Southeastern 0
Piqua 28, Fairborn 14
Plymouth 20, New London 12
Poland Seminary 42, McKinley 6
Ponitz Career Tech 16, Thurgood Marshall 8
Port Clinton 29, Vermilion 28
Portsmouth 48, Fairland 26
Portsmouth West 44, Valley 20
Preble Shawnee 48, Mississinawa Valley 25
Princeton 28, Hamilton 16
Purcell Marian 49, New Miami 8
Ravenna 43, Springfield 0
Revere 21, Tallmadge 3
Rhodes 35, Lincoln West 28
Ridgewood 48, Sandy Valley 7
River 37, Shadyside 0
Riverside 49, Mayfield 14
Rock Hill 23, Gallia Academy 21
Rocky River 35, North Olmsted 0
Rootstown 21, Crestwood 12
Ross 21, Southview 13
Salem 48, Minerva 17
Shelby 52, Clear Fork 14
Sheridan 28, Philo 7
Smithville 41, Northwestern 14
South 35, Kenston 11
South Point 41, Chesapeake 18
Southeast 43, Champion 35
Springboro 13, Beavercreek 6
Springfield 42, Wayne 14
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 42, Gamble Montessori 0
St. Edward 45, St. Ignatius 31
St. Francis DeSales 40, Cabell Midland 7
St. Henry 56, Parkway 7
St. Xavier 17, Trinity 14
Stebbins 47, West Carrollton 0
Steele 47, Elyria 16
Steubenville 40, Farrell 24
Streetsboro 56, Woodridge 14
Struthers 22, Lakeview 21
Summit Country Day 40, North College Hill 14
Taft 41, Hughes 0
Talawanda 35, Northwest 3
Taylor 35, Reading 28
Tinora 10, Wayne Trace 7
Tippecanoe 16, Xenia 14
Toledo Christian 21, Upper Scioto Valley 0
Tri-Valley 52, River View 6
Tri-Village 58, Dixie 6
Triway 47, Canton South 23
Troy 31, Butler 21
Tuslaw 33, Toronto 12
Union Local 48, Cambridge 0
United 63, East Palestine 24
Unioto 19, Zane Trace 0
University School 36, John Hay 7
Upper Sandusky 49, Bucyrus 14
Utica 35, Newark Catholic 14
Valley Forge 19, Bay 0
Valley View 47, Madison Senior 0
Van Buren 55, Arcadia 0
Villa Angela-St. Joseph 57, Centennial 6
Wadsworth 35, Hudson 17
Wahama 27, Eastern 10
Waite 12, Woodward 7
Walsh Jesuit 49, Bishop Hartley 0
Walnut Hills 34, West Clermont 21
Walnut Ridge 38, Eastmoor Academy 0
Wapakoneta 42, Shawnee 14
Washington Massillon 28, Cardinal Ritter College Prep 14
Waverly 41, Minford 7
Waynesfield-Goshen 32, Elgin 30
West Branch 62, Marlington 0
West Geauga 28, Harvey 14
West Jefferson 55, Triad 7
West Muskingum 34, Crooksville 12
Westerville Central 21, Grove City 19
Westerville South 26, Hayes 25
Westfall 28, Adena 14
Westland 26, Westerville North 17
Western Brown 28, Batavia 14
Western Reserve 39, South Central 0
Western Reserve 39, Springfield 0
Wheelersburg 52, Oak Hill 8
Whitehall-Yearling 20, Bexley 10
Whitmer 38, Northview 10
Wickliffe 28, Chagrin Falls 6
Williamsburg 27, Fayetteville-Perry 13
Winton Woods 19, Loveland 10
Worthington Christian 13, Grandview Heights 6
Wyoming 42, Madeira 7