Ohio high school football: Top senior wide receiver recruits for the 2024 season
The 2024 Ohio high school football season is upon us, and it is time to take a look at some of highest rated recruits in the state. In this series, we will focus on the top recruits at a handful of positions for a specific graduating class.
We started with the senior quarterbacks, senior running backs, senior linebackers and senior edge rushers. Now we go back to the offensive side of the ball to look at the top wide receivers in Ohio's 2025 class.
The top receiver in the class - Kentucky commit Quintin Simmons, Jr. of Withrow - is now the No. 1 target on his offense after his running mate Chris Henry, Jr. transferred to Mater Dei (California). Kentucky also has a commitment from the No. 4 wide receiver in the class with Pickerington North's Preston Bowman.
The only uncommitted wider receiver in the top five is Olentangy's Jackson Wiley, who is the son of former Ohio State running back Michael Wiley.
All rankings are based off 247Sports.com.
Top 5 senior wide receiver recruits in Ohio:
1. Quintin Simmons, Jr, Withrow; 6-foot-0, 175 pounds (No. 8 overall in Ohio 2025 class)
Committed to Kentucky
Had 31 catches for 533 yards and eight touchdowns last season while being the No. 2 target for the Tigers behind Chris Henry, Jr., who had 71 catches for 1,127 yards.
2. Shaun Terry, Ironton; 5-foot-10, 170 pounds (No. 18 overall)
Committed to Missouri
A first-team All-Ohio pick in Division V last season, the speedster scored 13 touchdowns despite getting the ball less than 50 times on the season.
3. Bodpegn Miller, Ontario; 6-foot-4, 180 pounds (No. 26 overall)
Committed to Ohio State
Played quarterback for Ontario last season and threw for 2,328 passing yards and 189 touchdowns, ran for 1,003 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior. He was named second-team All-Ohio in Division III.
4. Preston Bowman, Pickerington North; 6-foot-0, 190 pounds (No. 38 overall)
Committed to Kentucky
Named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division I last season with 43 receptions for 713 yards and nine touchdowns.
5. Jackson Wiley, Olentangy; 6-foot-0, 165 (No. 56 overall)
Uncommitted
As a junior, he caught 45 passes for 553 yards and six touchdowns and was named first-team All-Ohio in Division I.
Stay tuned to SBLive Ohio all season long for all of your high school football coverage. You can check out our Ohio high school football scoreboards all season long.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveoh