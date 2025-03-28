Ohio high school football: Walsh Jesuit announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Buckeye State and High School On SI Ohio will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Walsh Jesuit Warriors announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Warriors will play 10 games, including two contests against Archbishop Hoban and Canisius (New York).
Among other teams on the schedule are Bishop Hartley, Canisius (New York), Football North SS, St. Vincent-St. Mary, Springfield and at home against Ursuline.
Below is the Warriors 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 WALSH JESUIT WARRIORS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: at Toledo Central Catholic
Aug. 29: at Springfield
Sep. 5: vs. Football North SS
Sep. 12: St. Ignatius
Sep. 19: vs. Canisius (New York)
Sep. 26: at Archbishop Hoban
Oct. 3: vs. Bishop Hartley
Oct. 10: at Ursuline
Oct. 17: at St. Vincent-St. Mary
Oct. 24: vs. Trotwood Madison
