Ohio high school football: Washington Massillon announces 2025 schedule

Massillon Tigers 2025 schedule!

9 at PBTS in the regular season!

Showdowns with Ed’s and Glenville!

Battles with Georgia’s Rabun Gap and Missouri’s Ritter Prep!

Continuing rivalry with Warren!

The 136th edition of THE GAME @ McK!!!

Going to be an awesome season!!!#TIG pic.twitter.com/OUvELRgYLc