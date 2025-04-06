Ohio high school football: Washington Massillon announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Buckeye State and High School On SI Ohio will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Washington Massillon Tigers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Tigers will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Cornerstone Christian (Texas), North (Canada) and Rabun Gap (Georgia).
Among other teams on the schedule are Canton McKinley, Glenville, GlenOak, L.J. Bennett (New York), St. Edward and at home against Ritter Prep (Missouri).
Below is the Tigers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 WASHINGTON MASSILLON TIGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: vs. Glenville
Aug. 29: vs. GlenOak
Sep. 5: Rabun Gap (Georgia)
Sep. 12: vs. L.J. Bennett (New York)
Sep. 19: vs. St. Edwards
Sep. 26: vs. North (Canada)
Oct. 3: vs. Ritter Prep (Missouri)
Oct. 10: vs. Cornerstone Christian (Texas)
Oct. 17: vs. Warren G. Harding
Oct. 23: at Canton McKinley
