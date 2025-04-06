High School

Ohio high school football: Washington Massillon announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Tigers' schedule are Cornerstone Christian (Texas), North (Canada) and Rabun Gap (Georgia)

Andy Villamarzo

Massillon players run out of the tunnel prior to their game against Bergen Catholic on Friday, September 6, 2024.
Massillon players run out of the tunnel prior to their game against Bergen Catholic on Friday, September 6, 2024. / Jeff Harwell, SBLive Sports

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Buckeye State and High School On SI Ohio will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Washington Massillon Tigers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Tigers will play 10 games, including three notable contests against Cornerstone Christian (Texas), North (Canada) and Rabun Gap (Georgia).

Among other teams on the schedule are Canton McKinley, Glenville, GlenOak, L.J. Bennett (New York), St. Edward and at home against Ritter Prep (Missouri).

Below is the Tigers' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 WASHINGTON MASSILLON TIGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 22: vs. Glenville

Aug. 29: vs. GlenOak

Sep. 5: Rabun Gap (Georgia)

Sep. 12: vs. L.J. Bennett (New York)

Sep. 19: vs. St. Edwards

Sep. 26: vs. North (Canada)

Oct. 3: vs. Ritter Prep (Missouri)

Oct. 10: vs. Cornerstone Christian (Texas)

Oct. 17: vs. Warren G. Harding

Oct. 23: at Canton McKinley

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Ohio