Ohio high school softball's top outfielders in 2025: Vote for the best

Spring has finally sprung, so it's time to highlight the top high school softball players in the state of Ohio and let you vote for the best of the best at their position.
We started with the catchers and then moved to the infielders. Now we take a look at the players who roam the outfield.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Ohio, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive! Tag us on X or Instagram at @SBLiveOH and let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see a pitcher on this list, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Wednesday, April 16 at 11:59 PM ET
Naomi Bottomlee, North Ridgeville, senior
The Youngstown State commit and Southwestern Conference Player of the Year last season, she spent the majority of her first two high school seasons in the outfield and may do so again in college and when she isn’t in the circle this season. Last year, she had a 2.25 ERA in the circle and hit .450 with 27 RBI.
Sidney Brickner, Hopewell-Loudon, senior
Named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division IV last season, she hit .463 with 12 extra-base hits and 19 RBI while scoring 36 times.
Eliana Casanta, Kings, senior
As a junior, she hit .493, stole 19 bases and drove in 14 runs while scoring 28 runs and being named first-team All-Eastern Cincinnati Conference.
Jessica Conner, Elyria Catholic, sophomore
Named second-team All-Ohio last season in Division II as a freshman when she hit .588 with five homers, 14 doubles, three triples and 40 RBI while scoring 43 runs.
Sierra Cress, Minerva, senior
Hit 10 homers and drove in 20 runs last season, while hitting over .300.
Ella Crombie, Clinton Massie, senior
Hit.446 with 12 doubles and a home run and drove in 29 runs as a junior.
Chloe Dollar, Walnut Hills, senior
Named first-team All-Eastern Cincinnati Conference last season, hitting .509 with nine doubles, a triple and 25 RBI.
Mia DelGarbino, Mathews, senior
Helped lead the Mustangs to a run to the state semifinals last season and was named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division IV.
Jordyn Fickes, Hillsdale, sophomore
Named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division III as a freshman, hitting .549 with eight homers and 33 RBI while scoring 43 runs.
Annabelle Geiser, Mason, senior
Hit .620 with 45 runs scored and 29 stolen bases a year ago in being named first-team All-Ohio in Division I.
Ella Girard, Walsh Jesuit, junior
The Michigan State commit hit .451 and was a perfect 20 for 20 on stolen bases during the season for the Warriors last season. She was even better in the postseason, hitting .692 with a .643 on-base percentage and five stolen bases as Walsh advanced to the regional final.
Autumn Grugger, Maumee, junior
Hit .528 with 23 RBI and 33 runs scored last season in being named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division II.
Ava Gundling, Gilmour Academy, junior
The University of Maryland commit was last season's Cuyahoga County Coaches Association Player of the Year when she hit .564 with nine homers, five doubles and a triple and drove in 39 runs.
Ava Hartwig, Covington, sophomore
As a freshman last year, she hit .564 with 57 hits, 37 RBI and 51 runs scored and was named first-team All-Ohio in Division IV.
Ava Hensley, Fairfield, senior
The University of Akron recruit was named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division I last season, hitting .455 with 14 doubles, five home runs, 26 RBI and 25 runs scored.
Paige Kelley, Revere, senior
The Ball State University commit played shortstop last season but moves to the outfield this year after hitting .636 last season with 49 hits and 43 RBI.
Megan Lodge, Granville, senior
Hit .561 and went deep 17 times, adding 17 doubles and four triples and driving in 50 runs. She was named first-team All-Ohio in Division II.
Adyson Luke, Bloom Carroll, senior
Hit over .400 last season in being named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division II.
Chelsea Miller, Marlington, sophomore
Capped off her freshman season by being named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division II.
Morgan Muncy, Southeast, junior
Hit .623 as a sophomore with 38 hits, eight home runs, four triples, seven doubles, 30 RBI and 39 runs scored in being named first-team All-Ohio in Division III. Her .623 average was a new Southeast single-season record.
Kaliana Ray, Austintown-Fitch, sophomore
Tore up the basepaths as a freshman, hitting .743 with 39 stolen bases and 46 runs scored as Austintown-Fitch took home the state title in Division I. She was named second-team All-Ohio.
Nevaeh Sadler, Amherst Steele, senior
As a junior, she hit over .450 and was named All-conference first-team in the Southwestern Conference in helping lead the Comets to the regional semifinals.
Leila Staszak, Tallmadge, senior
The Youngstown State signee hit .490 with 25 RBI last season in being named first-team All-Suburban League American and second-team All-Northeast Ohio for the Blue Devils.
Rowan Weber, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, junior
Smacked eight homers and drove in 21 runs while hitting .471 last season for a Bees squad that went 21-5 and made the regional semifinals and was named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division I.
Olivia Woodson, Colerain, senior
Named first-team All-Greater Miami Conference when she hit .403 with 27 hits.
