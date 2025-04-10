Ohio high school softball's top pitchers in 2025: Vote for the best
Spring has finally sprung, which means it's time to shine the spotlight on the top high school softball players in Ohio.
Then you, the fans, get to vote on who you think is the best of the best at their position.
We started with the catchers, infielders and outfielders, and now we focus on the pitching circle.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Ohio, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive! Tag us on X or Instagram at @SBLiveOH and let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an infielder or outfielder on this list, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Thursday, April 17 at 11:59 PM ET
Rachel Baker, Akron Manchester, senior
Struck out 236 hitters in 128 innings pitched last season and compiled an ERA of 1.75.
Sadie Binkley, Logan Elm, junior
Helped lead the Braves to the Division II semifinals with a 1.56 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 139.1 innings. She also hit .491 with 53 hits, 10 doubles and five home runs at the plate.
Zoey Burns, Greenville, senior
In the circle, she was 21-5 with a 1.55 ERA and 139 strikeouts in earning first-team All-Ohio honors in Division II. She also hit .404 with four home runs and 35 RBI.
Molly Conner, Anthony Wayne, senior
The Notre Dame recruit was 12-1 with a 1.02 ERA, striking out 187 hitters in 89 innings and earned first-team All-Ohio accolades in Division I.
Gabby Gradishar, Champion, senior
The Penn State recruit did it all for the Golden Flashes, being named first-team All-Ohio in Division III when she went 20-4 with a 1.05 ERA and 278 strikeouts in 133.2 innings, while tossing eight no-hitters in the circle and with a bat in her hands, she tied the Ohio High School Athletic Association record for home runs in a season with 23, hitting .640 with 51 RBIs.
Cora Hall, Sheridan, senior
Named first-team All-Ohio in Division II as she went 12-3 with a 0.86 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 106 innings. The Ohio University commit also hit .629 with 17 doubles and seven home runs.
Jacqueline Kadel, Miami East, senior
Finished her junior season with a 22-2 record and a 2.05 ERA, striking out 154 hitters in 136.2 innings pitched. She also hit .477 with 29 RBI and 39 runs scored.
Macy Kise, Fairbanks, senior
Went 11-3 with 127 Ks in 95 innings pitched and hit .489 with 37 RBI in being named second-team All-Ohio in Division III.
Ella Letosky, North Canton Hoover, senior
Went 11-3 and led Stark County with a 1.13 ERA while striking out 146 hitters in 93.1 innings. She also hit .430 at the plate.
Kara Lint, Dover, junior
Earned first-team All-Ohio honors in Division I last year when the Ohio University commit fanned 232 hitters with an ERA of 0.62.
Jenna Mannon, West Jefferson, sophomore
As a freshman, she went 5-2 and struck out 58 hitters in 41 innings while also hitting .559 with 11 homers, eight doubles and 34 RBI.
Meghan McClellan, Milford, junior
As a sophomore, she was 18-4 with a 1.18 ERA and 203 strikeouts in 131 innings. She also hit .390 with 18 doubles and 20 RBI.
Jenna Molk, Dover, junior
Finished last season with a 0.49 ERA in 85 innings pitched, while hitting .522 with 14 homers and 16 stolen bases. The Ohio State University recruit was named second-team All-Ohio in Division II.
Ashlin Mowery, Lancaster, senior
Named the Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Player of the Year as well as first-team All-Ohio in Division I last season as she went 14-2 with 165 strikeouts in 86.2 innings pitched last season. The LSU commit also hit .471 with 10 homers and 45 RBI.
Brooklyn Osterloh, Minster, senior
Earned first-team All-Ohio honors in Division IV as she helped lead Minster to the state semifinals by going 21-2 with a 1.86 ERA and 159 Ks in 139.1 innings pitched.
Hannah Potts, Wellston, senior
The Western Michigan University recruit went 17-2 with a 0.25 ERA and 260 Ks in 112 innings pitched as a junior, earning second-team All-Ohio accolades in Division III.
Brennen Reichman, Tuscarawas Valley, sophomore
As a freshman, she was named second-team All-Ohio in Division III as she threw 88 innings and struck out a school-record 151 hitters.
CJ Rittinger, Chillicothe, sophomore
Had 10 wins as a freshman and struck out 158 hitters in 129.1 innings pitched and hit .411 with 23 RBI as she was named first-team All-Ohio in Division I.
Riley Rowe, Otsego, senior
Was named second-team All-Ohio in Division II, compiling a 1.15 ERA in 176 innings pitched with 277 strikeouts.
Suzie Shultz, Liberty Union, junior
Was named first-team All-Ohio in Division III after helping lead the Lions to the state championship. She finished the season 19-5 with a 1.94 ERA and in 147.2 innings, she fanned 216 hitters. She also hit .535 with 42 RBI.
Thea Staten, Bryan, junior
The North Carolina State recruit helped lead Bryan to the Division II state championship game, finishing 18-5 with a 1.20 ERA and 280 strikeouts in 135.1 innings. She also hit .453 with eight home runs and 37 RBI and was named first-team All-Ohio in Division II.
Reese Wells, Southeastern, junior
Named first-team All-Ohio in Division IV last season when she went 18-2 with a 1.90 ERA and struck out 176 hitters in 121.2 innings. She also hit .528 with 15 doubles and 27 RBI.
Jayli Wilt, South Range, senior
Helped lead South Range to the Division II state championship game, going 27-1 in the circle with 222 Ks in 154.1 innings pitched and was named second-team All-Ohio in Division III.
Lilly Young, Buckeye, sophomore
Helped lead the Bucks to a regional championship game appearance as a freshman by going 12-4 with a 1.68 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 104.1 innings pitched and was named second-team All-Ohio in Division II.
Rylie Young, Manchester, senior
Named first-team All-Ohio in Division IV, she was 13-2 with a1.89 ERA and 180 Ks in 118.2 innings pitched. She also with .476 with 10 doubles and 29 RBI.
