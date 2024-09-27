High School

Ohio (OHSAA) high school football scores, live updates (9/27/2024)

High School On SI brings you live Ohio high school football scores from Week 6 of the 2024 OHSAA season

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

St. Xavier's Chase Herbstreit (7) opens the scoring up early against Moeller on a long touchdown run for the Bombers at RDI Stadium, Sept. 20, 2024.
St. Xavier's Chase Herbstreit (7) opens the scoring up early against Moeller on a long touchdown run for the Bombers at RDI Stadium, Sept. 20, 2024. / Geoff Blankenship for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 Ohio high school football season continues Friday night with several big matchups across the state.

The No. 15 St. Xavier Bombers (3-2) face the No. 14 Elder Panthers (4-1) in a top showdown on Friday.

You can follow all of the OHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Ohio High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the Ohio high school football Week 6 action on Friday night (Sep. 27, 2024).

Ohio (OHSAA) High School Football Scores

STATEWIDE OHIO FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

HIGH SCHOOL ON SI OHIO POWER 25 SCORES

DIVISION 1 SCORES | DIVISION 2 SCORES

DIVISION 3 SCORES | DIVISION 4 SCORES

DIVISION 5 SCORES | DIVISION 6 SCORES

DIVISION 7 SCORES | DIVISION 8 MAN SCORES

2024 OHIO FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Ohio high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH OHSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Ohio