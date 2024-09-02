Vote: Who should be SBLive Ohio's high school Athlete of the Week (09/02/2024)?
Body: Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Ohio high school Athlete of the Week for August 25-31. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email ryan@scoreboklive.com. For questions/issues with the poll, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com.
Evan Andrews, Westerville South football
The junior quarterback threw for 160 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the Wildcats to a a 41-11 victory over Westerville Central.
Vinny Colombi, Chardon football
Scored three touchdowns in the first half of the Hilltoppers’ 42-0 win over Columbian.
Kamden Eifert, Marion Local football
Finished with 60 yards and three touchdowns on the ground to help the Flyers earn their 50th consecutive win with a 49-0 shutout against Franklin.
Hezekiah Garcia, Elyria Catholic boys soccer
The senior forward scored four goals after the half to anchor the Panthers’ 8-2 victory over Ashland Crestview.
Charles Guerrera, Dublin Jerome boys cross country
Finished first in the 5000-meter run with a time of 15:10.45 at the Hilliard Davidson Hot Summer Bash.
Brayton Feister, Archbishop Hoban football
The sophomore running back ran for 125 yards and scored all three of the Knights’ touchdowns to help defeat Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey) 21-7.
Brysen Hall, Wadsworth football
The freshman quarterback led the Grizzlies to a 42-21 win over New Albany, throwing for 234 yards and a touchdown after replacing the starter.
Chris Maloney, Benedictine football
Finished with a game-high 210 yards and two scores on 12 carries as the Bengals beat Avon Lake 40-16 on the road.
Tyler Morgan, Toledo Central Catholic football
The senior running back led the offense with 158 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries to best Whitney 27-17.
Drayson Peterson, Newark football
Led the Wildcats to a 36-14 victory against Mount Vernon with 263 yards and three touchdowns on nine receptions.
Brooke Schmidt, Fairview Park girls volleyball
Had ten kills and ten digs in the Warriors’ victory over Keystone.
Jalen Slaughter, Massillon football
In a 45-0 shutout over GlenOak, Slaughter went 12-for-18 for 174 yards and threw for two touchdowns in the first half.
Sydney Thomas, Avon girls soccer
The freshman tallied a goal and an assist in a 9-0 win over Elyria to get her fifth goal of the season.
Prince Tran, Amherst Steele boys golf
Led the Comets to the Bellevue Invitational title with a leading score of 75.
Brandon White, St. Edward football
White ran for 104 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown, and also added a touchdown catch in a 35-21 win over St. Joseph’s Prep.
