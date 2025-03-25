No. 1 women's basketball recruit Aaliyah Chavez commits to Oklahoma Sooners: Fans react
A naturally shy person, Aaliyah Chavez has an uncanny way of making the world speak.
On Tuesday, she had the internet buzzing.
Seated at a table between a camera, championship trophies and her family, Chavez looked into ESPN's camera lens, flashed a nervous grin, and began to speak.
"First, I want to express my sincere gratitude to my family, coaches and teammates, who have supported me on this incredible journey," a very nervous Chavez said into a pair of ESPN microphones, seated in front of her family and next to the state championship trophy she just helped the Lady Plainsmen attain. "The hours and hours in the driveway or at the gym we have put in has given me a life only a few get to have.
"All the days I didn't have a good training or game, my mom letting me know it was okay and that everything would be all right," she continued. "To my eight-year-old self that decided to take this journey head-on, we made it. We did what they said we couldn't. It's been one crazy ride and I know it's only getting started.
"This commitment isn't just my decision. It's a testament to all the people who have poured into my life. I am excited to embrace the challenge ahead, to learn more from this game and to contribute any way I can to this team's success. I'm not just joining a program, I'm joining a family."
And then, after a big sigh, she the years of buildup for this day spilled out.
"And I'm ready to give my all to make this my home and bring a national championship to Norman! The next step starts now."
Chavez told ESPN her connection with coach Jennie Baranczyk and the Sooners staff is one that goes way back. That familiarity made all the difference for Chavez, an admitted loyalist.
"You know, they have great coaches," she said. "Coaches that I've been talking to since I was in eighth grade. And [they have] such a great playing style. They match how I play. I want to play fast, and that's why I chose [Oklahoma]."
The news sent crimson and cream faithful into a frenzy.
Some fans just couldn't contain their excitement.
Like she did on Saturday when she visited Norman to watch the Sooners destroy Florida Gulf Coast in the first round of the Women's NCAA Tournament, Chavez has Okies buzzing.
The 2025 Gatorade National Player of the Year finished her career at Monterey with 4,796 points, surpassing Delta Academy’s Lindsay Roy (2008-12, Marks, Miss.) for 14th all-time nationally in career points, according to MaxPreps girls basketball records.
After ranking 16th in single season scoring as a junior with 1,324 points, the 2025 McDonald’s All-American surpassed that mark this season with 1,451 points, placing her 10th all-time. She bumped Southeast Lauderdale’s Monique Horner (2000-01, Meridian, Miss.) to 11th on the list.
The 2025 Naismith Girls Basketball Player of the Year and two-time Naismith first team All-American was the only player to crack the top 20 in all-time single season scoring since Bishop’s Destiny Littleton (La Jolla, Calif.) posted 1,366 points in the 2016-17 season.
She also joined an elite group of just five players who have appeared multiple times in the top 20, alongside Geri Grigsby (McDowell, Kentucky, 1976-77), Adriana McGowen (Goodrich, Texas, 2004-05), Victoria Vivians (Scott Central, Forest, Mississippi, 2013-14), and Mary Katheryn Govero (Mt. Salus Christian, Clinton, Mississippi, 2005-06).
Chavez chose the Sooners over hometown Texas Tech, Texas, South Carolina, LSU and UCLA.
In 150 career games with the Lady Plainsmen, the two-time Texas Gatorade Player of the Year amassed 4,796 points, 1,279 rebounds, 771 assists, 476 steals, and 134 blocks.
She averaged an astonishing 31.97 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 3.1 steals per game across four seasons and scored at least 1,001 points in all four seasons.
Scoring isn't all she does on the floor. Chavez set the single season assists record at Monterey as a freshman and is amongst its career leaders in that category.
Now she joins an Oklahoma team that's on the rise. The Sooners (27-7 and ranked No. 11 in the latest AP poll) just advanced to the Sweet 16 of the Women’s NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013 with a blowout victory over Iowa on Monday.
