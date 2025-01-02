Vote: Who is the best high school girls' basketball player in the state of Oklahoma?
As we approach the halfway point in the girls' high school basketball season, we've decided to post 20 of the top high school girls basketball players in the state of Oklahoma and let the fans decide who their top player is.
The Sooner State is loaded up with some of the top talent in the country. This list is packed with Division I talent, four- and five-star recruits, and others having fantastic seasons for their respective programs. Many fantastic players didn't make the list. See if your favorite player did, read about each one and cast your vote.
You may vote as many times as you'd like between now and when the poll closes on Jan. 31, at 11:59:59 p.m. E.T.
N’Kiyah Burge, jr., Douglas
The standout junior scored 15 points in an 81-48 victory over Meade County (KY) on Dec. 20 and has helped the Trojans to a 7-1 start in 2024. As a sophomore, she played a key role in helping Douglass reach its first state tournament since 1992. She is currently weighing offers from Oklahoma State and Nebraska-Omaha, respectively.
Jaylen Cauthron, soph, Broken Bow
The sophomore guard averaged 18 points per game as a freshman at Idabel – leading the Warriors to the Class 3A championship - before transferring to Broken Bow. So far, the Lady Savages are 1-1 so far in 2024, coming off a 70-37 win at Heavener on Dec. 19. She has an offer from Abilene Christian.
Kayten Donley, sr., Bethany [committed to Oral Roberts]
Donley scored a game-high 24 points and added 11 rebounds, three steals and three blocks in a 52-33 win over Harding Charter Prep on Dec. 20. The reigning Class 4A state finals MVP, Donley helped lead Bethany to back-to-back state titles and a 4-2 mark in 2024.
Skylar Durley, sr., Edmond North
A 5-foot-9 guard who averaged 19 points per game last season at Classen SAS, Durley moved to Edmond North where she has helped the Huskies to a 4-4 mark so far. Durley holds offers from Marquette, Oral Roberts, Nevada and others.
Seleh Harmon, sr., Norman North [committed to Pepperdine]
Scored 28 points to surpass 1,000 career points during a loss to Norman on Dec. 20. As a junior she averaged 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two points per game.
Brandie Herrod, sr., Putnam North [committed to Auburn]
A 6-foot wing, Herrod is a 4-star recruit by ESPN. She’s ranked No. 59 overall in the nation on the ESPN Hoopgurlz 100 and ranked No. 42 overall in the nation by 247 Sports. She averaged 13 points, five rebounds and two steals per game at Millwood last season before transferring to Putnam North.
Avery Hjelmstad, sr., Edmond North [committed to Utah]
The 6-1 all-state guard and 4-star recruit entered this season ranked No. 49 on the ESPNw Top 100. She surpassed 1,000 career points last season while averaging 16 points, five rebounds and two steals. The Huskies are 4-4 this seasons.
Marcayla Johnson, sr., Tulsa Booker T. Washington [committed to Baylor]
After averaging 20 points per game in 2023-24, Johnson entered the 2024-25 season rated the sixth-best recruit in Oklahoma and 41st overall in the nation on the ESPNW HoopGurlz 100. She earned the 38th overall ranking in the nation by 247Sports and earned a 4-star rating by ESPN.
McKenzie Mathurin, sr., Broken Arrow [committed to Michigan]
Originally committed to Nebraska before reopening her recruitment and committing to Michigan, in six games this season, Mathurin – 5-10 shooting guard - is averaging 21.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.5 blocks. She is an ESPN 4-star recruit.
De’Andra Minor, soph., Grind Prep
One of the most talented underclassmen in the state, Minor is rated a 4-star recruit by ESPN. The 6-foot guard averaged 14 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals as a freshman. She is reportedly receiving interest from many Division I programs.
Teague Muncy, sr., Dale [committed to Drury]
The 5-11 forward won a Class 2A state championship in softball at Dale and added back-to-back trips to the Class 2A finals in basketball. She helped the Pirates go 30-2 last season on the court. They are currently ranked No. 1 in Oklahoma Class 2A and are currently 11-1 this season.
Alyssa Parker, sr., Pocola [committed to Oklahoma softball]
A multi-sport athlete, Parker – the 2023-24 Gatorade National High School Softball Player of the Year – averaged 29.3 points per game on the court while leading Pocola to the 2A state tournament last season. She’s helped her team to a 4-0 start so far.
Keeley Parks, sr., Norman [committed to Kansas]
An ESPN 5-star recruit and one of the tops in the country, Parks committed with the Jayhawks after scoring 26.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.6 steals and 2.9 assists as a junior – helping lead Norman to the Class 6A championship along the way.
Sania Richardson, sr., Grind Prep [committed to Southern Methodist]
An ESPN 4-star recruit, Richardson garnered a lot of college buzz before committing to SMU. She averaged 24 points as a freshman.
Maddi Stewart, jr., Lincoln Christian
One of the top uncommitted underclassmen in the state, Stewart is believed to be holding offers from Missouri, Arkansas, Arizona, Oklahoma State, SMU, Texas A&M, Wake Forest and Nebraska after helping lead Lincoln Christian to back-to-back Class 4A state championships.
Josie Megehee, sr., Shawnee [signed with Tulsa]
A Bethel transfer, Megehee averaged 24.9 points per game last season.
Janiyah Williams, sr., Edmond North [committed to Oregon]
One of the top 2025 recruits in the state, Williams averaged 16.2 points last year for the state power. She is an ESPN 4-star recruit.
Lakin Gaddy, sr., Alva
A Class 3A all-state selection, Gaddy averaged 20.9 points as a junior for Alva – where she also excels in cross country and track and field. Gaddy scored 25 points in a 45-39 victory over Owasso at the Mustang Holiday Classic on Dec. 27.
Keziah Lofton, sr., Bethany [committed to Oklahoma]
Committed to Oklahoma at the start of her sophomore season on Sept. 4, 2022, after considering offers from Kentucky, Ohio State, Florida State and Michigan. Holds a 5-star composite rating by 247Sports. She averaged 18 points as a sophomore and led Bethany to the Class 4A state championship. The 6-1 guard has the Bronchos off to a 4-2 start in 2024-25.
Mya Alston, jr., Mustang
Alston reportedly has six Division I offers. A guard/forward combo, Alston averaged 12.4 points as a sophomore and has helped lead Mustang to a 7-3 mark to open this season.
Also considered: Mercades Lopez, sr., Idabel; Shelby Thornton, sr., Del City; Talia Vann, sr., Grind Prep; Skylar Anderson, jr., Dale; Saniyah Morrison, sr., Tulsa Rogers.