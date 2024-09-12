Orange Lutheran vs. Bishop Gorman football: How to watch live stream (9/13/2024)
Two of the nation's top high school football teams will battle for supremacy on Friday as Bishop Gorman (Nevada) hosts Orange Lutheran (California) in Las Vegas.
The Gaels and Lancers are ranked No. 5 and No. 17, respectively, in the SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings, so Bishop Gorman will have the edge on paper as well as the home field advantage Friday night.
You can watch Orange Lutheran vs. Bishop Gorman football live on the NFHS Network.
How to watch Bishop Gorman vs. Orange Lutheran football live steam
What: A pair of nationally-ranked high school football powerhouses clash as Orange Lutheran hits the road to face Bishop Gorman
When: 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, September 13
Where: Bishop Gorman High School | Las Vegas, Nevada
How to watch the live stream online: Watch Orange Lutheran vs. Bishop Gorman football live on the NFHS Network
Make your pick: Think you know who will win this matchup? VOTE HERE
Bishop Gorman Gaels (2-1)
The Gaels strung together 27 consecutive wins following their loss to Mater Dei two years ago, but had that streak snapped by none other than Mater Dei last week.
The Monarchs are the No. 1 ranked team in the nation and they showed it in that nationally-ranked matchup, using their strong defense to finish with six sacks and an interception against Gorman.
Orange Lutheran Lancers (3-0)
The Lancers are the No. 5 ranked team in the Top 25 California high school football rankings and they are coming into this one on the heels of a 15-13 victory over No. 23 St. Frances (Maryland) a week ago.
Quarterback TJ Lateef led the way for them in that game, throwing for one touchdown and running for another before converting a huge fourth down with less than two minutes left on the clock to seal the victory.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Don't forget to bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports