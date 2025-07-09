5 Uncommitted Oregon High School Football Stars to Watch This Fall
As the state's top Class of 2026 members have either committed or are closing in on a decision, several uncommitted players in both the 20265 and 2026 recruiting cycles continue to attract collegiate attention.
Here are five uncommitted Oregon high school football players you need to know heading into the 2025-26 season — four senior standouts and a rising junior with amazing bloodlines.
Players are uncommitted as of July 8, 2025
WR/DB Braxton Singleton, North Salem, senior
Singleton has flown a bit under the radar with the Vikings, who ran a wing-T in his first two seasons but began to showcase his talents last fall with a change in schemes. He was an all-South Central Football Conference honoree on both sides of the ball for the second year in a row, making the first team on defense (24 tackles, three interceptions) and second team on offense (28 catches for 343 yards and four touchdowns).
So far, the 6-3, 185-pound three-star recruit has received offers from Boise State, Nevada and Portland State, although as the state's highest-ranked uncommitted recruit (No. 8 in 247Sports' rankings), his recruiting should pick up with another solid season.
LB Geovoney Burks, Roosevelt, senior
Burks was a two-way all-PIL selection for the Roughriders, who finished second in the league standings. The 6-2, 210-pounder caught 14 passes for 303 yards and a touchdown and made 35 tackles, drawing interest from Big Sky schools Idaho, Idaho State and Sacramento State as he moved up to No. 10 in the most recent 247Sports statewide rankings.
S Chaz Katoanga, Nelson, senior
The state's No. 11-ranked recruit according to 247Sports earned 6A all-state honorable mention last season (31 tackles, 2 interceptions) and is poised to have an even bigger senior campaign. His lone FBS offer so far is from the Air Force Academy, with Portland State and Ivy League schools such as Brown and Cornell also showing interest in the 6-2, 190-pounder.
RB Killian Sombe, Central Catholic, senior
Sombe missed all of last season with a torn ACL suffered just before the start of fall camp, but schools like Boise State, Portland State and Washington State hope the 5-10, 190-pounder (No. 15 in 247Sports' statewide rankings) can return to the form he showed as a sophomore, when he ran for 703 yards (9.5 per carry) and 11 touchdowns to help the Rams win the 6A state title.
CB Josiah Molden, West Linn, junior
The son of former NFL cornerback Alex Molden and brother of current NFL standout Elijah Molden has handled the spotlight since Day 1 his freshman year with the Lions, making the 6A all-state second team that first year before earning first-team SBLive Oregon/High School on SI all-state honors last fall, finishing with 34 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions as teams mostly avoided throwing to his side of the field.
The consensus No. 1 recruit in the state's class of 2027 is the nation's 19th-ranked cornerback according to 247Sports, with the 6-foot, 175-pounder sporting over a dozen FBS offers, with defending national champion Ohio State and runner-up Notre Dame among his suitors.