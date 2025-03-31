All-state basketball 2024-25: Oregon’s top 6A, 5A, 4A boys high school stars
Here are the Class 6A, 5A and 4A boys all-state teams for the 2024-25 Oregon high school basketball season.
All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions or comments.
—
CLASS 4A BOYS
Player of the year
Isaiah Jones, Baker
Coach of the year
Jebron Jones, Baker
First team
Steel Carpenter, Marshfield, senior
Kaiden Ford, Cascade, senior
Isaiah Jones, Baker, senior
Landon Knox, Cascade, senior
Bryce Lowenbach, Crook County, junior
Second team
Tobias Akpan, Phoenix, senior
Kai Holmes, Marist Catholic, junior
Kai Hunt, Mazama, senior
Jaxon Logsdon, Baker, senior
Quinton Olson, Scappoose, senior
Honorable mention
Barett Blodgett, Seaside, senior
Carter Cary, Pendleton, senior
Cade Hartenstein, North Marion, junior
Joshua Iwamizu, Hidden Valley, senior
Luke Jackson, Marshfield, senior
Jace Jonas, Crook County, junior
Rasean Jones, Baker, junior
Eli Long, Baker, junior
Reed Simmelink, Madras, senior
Mason Strong, Pendleton, senior
Matthew Suppah-Scott, Madras, junior
—
CLASS 5A BOYS
Player of the year
Cole Hammack, Wilsonville
Coach of the year
Sean Kelly, La Salle Prep
First team
Gavin Aguilar, West Albany, senior
Colin Cordle, South Albany, senior
Cole Hammack, Wilsonville, senior
Rigdhen Khyungra, La Salle Prep, sophomore
Jaxon Lawson, Canby, junior
Second team
Wyatt Horner, Redmond, junior
Will Jenson, Caldera, senior
Lucas LaBounty, Thurston, junior
Will Manfredi, Summit, senior
Cruz Veliz, Woodburn, senior
Honorable mention
Noah Blair, Thurston, senior
Truman Brasfield, Crescent Valley, senior
Mason Chambers, Mountain View, senior
Emmitt Fee, Wilsonville, senior
Aidan Kelly, La Salle Prep, senior
Gavin Leunen, Ridgeview, sophomore
Miles Macomber, Caldera, senior
Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep, senior
—
CLASS 6A BOYS
Player of the year
Jalen Atkins, Barlow
Coach of the year
Tom Johnson, Barlow
First team
Jalen Atkins, Barlow, senior
Brayden Barron, Barlow, senior
Isaac Carr, Central Catholic, senior
Patrick Kilfoil, Jesuit, senior
Owen Nathan, Roosevelt, senior
Second team
Mason Bierbrauer, Barlow, senior
Jason Grady, Westview, senior
Jemai Lake, Tualatin, junior
Gylan Payne, Oregon City, senior
Keenan Reckamp, Southride, senior
Honorable mention
Steven Adams, McNary, senior
RJ Barhoum, Clackamas, sophomore
Anthony Best, Sprague, senior
Braylon Gaines, Nelson, sophomore
Alonzo Hoff, Southridge, senior
James Kefgen, Westview, senior
Braxton Long, Sprague, senior
Adrian Montague, Roosevelt, junior
Duce Paschal, Central Catholic, senior
Trey Price, West Linn, sophomore
Brody Rygh, Sherwood, junior
Nathan Sheley, Sheldon, senior
Jalen Snook, West Linn, senior
Jarod Stanley, Sprague, senior
—
—
