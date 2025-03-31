High School

All-state basketball 2024-25: Oregon’s top 6A, 5A, 4A boys high school stars

Class 6A, 5A and 4A all-state teams for the 2024-25 Oregon high school boys basketball season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Oregon boys basketball all-state teams
Here are the Class 6A, 5A and 4A boys all-state teams for the 2024-25 Oregon high school basketball season.

All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions or comments.

CLASS 4A BOYS

Player of the year

Isaiah Jones, Baker

Coach of the year

Jebron Jones, Baker

First team

Steel Carpenter, Marshfield, senior

Kaiden Ford, Cascade, senior

Isaiah Jones, Baker, senior

Landon Knox, Cascade, senior

Bryce Lowenbach, Crook County, junior

Second team

Tobias Akpan, Phoenix, senior

Kai Holmes, Marist Catholic, junior

Kai Hunt, Mazama, senior

Jaxon Logsdon, Baker, senior

Quinton Olson, Scappoose, senior

Honorable mention

Barett Blodgett, Seaside, senior

Carter Cary, Pendleton, senior

Cade Hartenstein, North Marion, junior

Joshua Iwamizu, Hidden Valley, senior

Luke Jackson, Marshfield, senior

Jace Jonas, Crook County, junior

Rasean Jones, Baker, junior

Eli Long, Baker, junior

Reed Simmelink, Madras, senior

Mason Strong, Pendleton, senior

Matthew Suppah-Scott, Madras, junior

CLASS 5A BOYS

Player of the year

Cole Hammack, Wilsonville

Coach of the year

Sean Kelly, La Salle Prep

First team

Gavin Aguilar, West Albany, senior

Colin Cordle, South Albany, senior

Cole Hammack, Wilsonville, senior

Rigdhen Khyungra, La Salle Prep, sophomore

Jaxon Lawson, Canby, junior

Second team

Wyatt Horner, Redmond, junior

Will Jenson, Caldera, senior

Lucas LaBounty, Thurston, junior

Will Manfredi, Summit, senior

Cruz Veliz, Woodburn, senior

Honorable mention

Noah Blair, Thurston, senior

Truman Brasfield, Crescent Valley, senior

Mason Chambers, Mountain View, senior

Emmitt Fee, Wilsonville, senior

Aidan Kelly, La Salle Prep, senior

Gavin Leunen, Ridgeview, sophomore

Miles Macomber, Caldera, senior

Vance Sheffield, La Salle Prep, senior

CLASS 6A BOYS

Player of the year

Jalen Atkins, Barlow

Coach of the year

Tom Johnson, Barlow

First team

Jalen Atkins, Barlow, senior

Brayden Barron, Barlow, senior

Isaac Carr, Central Catholic, senior

Patrick Kilfoil, Jesuit, senior

Owen Nathan, Roosevelt, senior

Second team

Mason Bierbrauer, Barlow, senior

Jason Grady, Westview, senior

Jemai Lake, Tualatin, junior

Gylan Payne, Oregon City, senior

Keenan Reckamp, Southride, senior

Honorable mention

Steven Adams, McNary, senior

RJ Barhoum, Clackamas, sophomore

Anthony Best, Sprague, senior

Braylon Gaines, Nelson, sophomore

Alonzo Hoff, Southridge, senior

James Kefgen, Westview, senior

Braxton Long, Sprague, senior

Adrian Montague, Roosevelt, junior

Duce Paschal, Central Catholic, senior

Trey Price, West Linn, sophomore

Brody Rygh, Sherwood, junior

Nathan Sheley, Sheldon, senior

Jalen Snook, West Linn, senior

Jarod Stanley, Sprague, senior

