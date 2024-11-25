High School

All-state girls soccer 2024: Oregon’s top 6A stars

Class 6A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school girls soccer season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Oregon 6A all-state girls soccer teams
Oregon 6A all-state girls soccer teams /

Here are the Class 6A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school girls soccer season.

All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.

OREGON 6A GIRLS SOCCER ALL-STATE TEAMS

Player of the year

London Tsuma, Westview

Coach of the year

Jon Dyer, David Douglas

First team

Eleanor Cohen, Cleveland, sophomore

Marian Dunne, Jesuit, junior

Suzanna Fee, Central Catholic, senior

Kiera Grant, Tigard, senior

Eva Kato, South Eugene, junior

Paige Nakada, Grant, senior

Kendall Quinney, Sheldon, junior

Frances Reuland, Lincoln, junior

Kylee Schreck, West Linn, junior

Nailani Solomon, Grant, junior

Sophia Stiles, Jesuit, senior

Katya Tercek, Barlow, senior

London Tsuma, Westview, senior

GK Nyamma Nelson, West Linn, senior

Second team

Liv Bariao-Arce, Oregon City, senior

Olivia Boger, North Medford, senior

Kate Endler, West Salem, senior

Lucy Hays, Beaverton, junior

Chloe Herkert, Grant, senior

Gracie Hess, Newberg, senior

Julia Joseph, Lake Oswego, senior

Kaelynn King, McNary, senior

Annika Leighton, Sheldon, junior

Joy Long, Forest Grove, junior  

Izzie Mansfield, West Linn, senior

Claire Masters, Tigard, senior

Saki Nakamura, Mountainside, senior

Ella Norby, Beaverton, senior

Katia Pender, Tigard, senior

Zamara Peterson, Sherwood, senior

Lola Pierce, Cleveland, senior

Kate Ratanaproeksa, Grant, senior

Mia Sena, St. Mary’s Academy, senior

Hanna Slama, Jesuit, senior

Natalie Webber, Jesuit, sophomore

GK Zoe Anderson, Jesuit, senior

GK Addison Dye-Blondell, Sheldon, senior

GK Evelyn Hollingsworth, David Douglas, senior

GK Lucy Kapranos, Grant, junior

All-league teams

PIL | Metro | Pacific | Mt. Hood | Three Rivers | Central Valley | Southwest

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

Home/Oregon