All-state girls soccer 2024: Oregon’s top 6A stars
Here are the Class 6A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school girls soccer season.
All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.
OREGON 6A GIRLS SOCCER ALL-STATE TEAMS
Player of the year
London Tsuma, Westview
Coach of the year
Jon Dyer, David Douglas
First team
Eleanor Cohen, Cleveland, sophomore
Marian Dunne, Jesuit, junior
Suzanna Fee, Central Catholic, senior
Kiera Grant, Tigard, senior
Eva Kato, South Eugene, junior
Paige Nakada, Grant, senior
Kendall Quinney, Sheldon, junior
Frances Reuland, Lincoln, junior
Kylee Schreck, West Linn, junior
Nailani Solomon, Grant, junior
Sophia Stiles, Jesuit, senior
Katya Tercek, Barlow, senior
London Tsuma, Westview, senior
GK Nyamma Nelson, West Linn, senior
Second team
Liv Bariao-Arce, Oregon City, senior
Olivia Boger, North Medford, senior
Kate Endler, West Salem, senior
Lucy Hays, Beaverton, junior
Chloe Herkert, Grant, senior
Gracie Hess, Newberg, senior
Julia Joseph, Lake Oswego, senior
Kaelynn King, McNary, senior
Annika Leighton, Sheldon, junior
Joy Long, Forest Grove, junior
Izzie Mansfield, West Linn, senior
Claire Masters, Tigard, senior
Saki Nakamura, Mountainside, senior
Ella Norby, Beaverton, senior
Katia Pender, Tigard, senior
Zamara Peterson, Sherwood, senior
Lola Pierce, Cleveland, senior
Kate Ratanaproeksa, Grant, senior
Mia Sena, St. Mary’s Academy, senior
Hanna Slama, Jesuit, senior
Natalie Webber, Jesuit, sophomore
GK Zoe Anderson, Jesuit, senior
GK Addison Dye-Blondell, Sheldon, senior
GK Evelyn Hollingsworth, David Douglas, senior
GK Lucy Kapranos, Grant, junior
All-league teams
PIL | Metro | Pacific | Mt. Hood | Three Rivers | Central Valley | Southwest
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App