All-state volleyball 2024: Oregon’s top 6A stars

Class 6A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school volleyball season

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Here are the Class 6A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school volleyball season.

All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.

OREGON 6A VOLLEYBALL ALL-STATE TEAMS

Player of the year

Paige Thies, Oregon City

Coach of the year

Kathy Walker, West Linn

First team

Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford, junior

Madi Andrews, Nelson, junior

Addy Azavedo, Jesuit, senior

Brooke Friesen, Sprague, sophomore

Gabby Hill, Nelson, senior

Addi Knight, Barlow, senior

Sadie Ross, Jesuit, junior

Paige Thies, Oregon City, senior

Second team

Avery Axmaker, South Salem, senior

Iman Foster, Jesuit, junior

Allie Hawk, West Linn, senior

Briella Mathis, South Salem, junior

Malia Parker, Central Catholic, senior

Julia Paulson, Jesuit, senior

Ashlyn Pedersen, Westview, sophomore

Honorable mention

Ainsley Arbow, Mountainside, senior

Finley Arzner, McMinnville, sophomore

Kaitlin Boring, Nelson, senior

Lily Mae Buerkle, McDaniel, junior

Jackie Carle, Jesuit, senior

Alexa Cornell, West Linn, senior

Alex Douglas, Jesuit, sophomore

Phoebe Hyland, Oregon City, senior

Jaynie Jespersen, West Salem, junior

Jada Johnson, Jesuit, junior

Hayden McGehee, Jesuit, senior

Savannah McKibben, Sheldon, sophomore

Kamree Orizotti, South Salem, junior

Charlotte Ponier, Sprague, senior

Paola Reyes Figueroa, Forest Grove, senior

An Roesinger, Grant, senior

Nana Silafau, North Medford, senior

Steel Sinai, Westview, senior

Yana Tuioti, Sheldon, junior

Cecily Wagstaff, Grant, senior

All-league teams

