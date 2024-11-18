All-state volleyball 2024: Oregon’s top 6A stars
Here are the Class 6A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school volleyball season.
All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.
OREGON 6A VOLLEYBALL ALL-STATE TEAMS
Player of the year
Paige Thies, Oregon City
Coach of the year
Kathy Walker, West Linn
First team
Mayenabasi Akpan, South Medford, junior
Madi Andrews, Nelson, junior
Addy Azavedo, Jesuit, senior
Brooke Friesen, Sprague, sophomore
Gabby Hill, Nelson, senior
Addi Knight, Barlow, senior
Sadie Ross, Jesuit, junior
Paige Thies, Oregon City, senior
Second team
Avery Axmaker, South Salem, senior
Iman Foster, Jesuit, junior
Allie Hawk, West Linn, senior
Briella Mathis, South Salem, junior
Malia Parker, Central Catholic, senior
Julia Paulson, Jesuit, senior
Ashlyn Pedersen, Westview, sophomore
Honorable mention
Ainsley Arbow, Mountainside, senior
Finley Arzner, McMinnville, sophomore
Kaitlin Boring, Nelson, senior
Lily Mae Buerkle, McDaniel, junior
Jackie Carle, Jesuit, senior
Alexa Cornell, West Linn, senior
Alex Douglas, Jesuit, sophomore
Phoebe Hyland, Oregon City, senior
Jaynie Jespersen, West Salem, junior
Jada Johnson, Jesuit, junior
Hayden McGehee, Jesuit, senior
Savannah McKibben, Sheldon, sophomore
Kamree Orizotti, South Salem, junior
Charlotte Ponier, Sprague, senior
Paola Reyes Figueroa, Forest Grove, senior
An Roesinger, Grant, senior
Nana Silafau, North Medford, senior
Steel Sinai, Westview, senior
Yana Tuioti, Sheldon, junior
Cecily Wagstaff, Grant, senior
All-league teams
PIL | Metro | Pacific | Mt. Hood | Three Rivers | Central Valley | Southwest
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App