Capitol City Classic in Salem Announces Star-Studded Fields for 10th Anniversary
The 10th year of the Capitol City Classic in Salem will feature a high-powered field highlighted by defending champion Tualatin and a trio of national teams that boast several top recruits.
St. Mary's (AZ) and Cameron Williams are headed to Salem
St. Mary’s Catholic of Phoenix, Ariz., might be the pick of the out-of-state teams coming to the Willamette Valley in December, led by senior Cameron Williams, a 5-star power forward prospect who is a projected top-3 selection in the 2027 NBA draft. The Knights won the Arizona 4A state championship last year and also feature senior guard Brody Postorino, who averaged 16 points per game in 2024-25.
Louisiana's Ruston will be on hand in Oregon
Ruston is the first Louisiana team to feature at the Capitol City Classic and features 5-star football recruit Ahmad Hudson, a 6-foot-8 junior tight end who also could star on the hardwood in college. He averaged 16.4 points and 13.4 rebounds a game last year. The Bearcats also have sophomore point guard Darren Ford, a transfer from Ouachita Parish, and junior combo guard KeShun Malcom, who both hold Division I offers.
The third out-of-state-team in the field is Webster Groves, which is ranked No. 6 in the High School on SI Missouri preseason Top 25 thanks to University of Missouri commit Scottie Adkinson, a 6-3 junior who scored 24.5 points last year and is a three-level scorer. The Statesmen also benefited from an offseason transfer, junior combo guard Jayden Woods (Lutheran of St. Peters, Mo.), to bolster their bid to repeat as Class 5 champs.
Defending tournament champion Tualatin figures to be the final seeded team in the field. The Timberwolves followed up their Capitol City Classic title by placing sixth at the Oregon Class 6A tournament and won their last state title in 2023. They’re led by University of Montana commit Jemai Lake, a senior guard who averaged 21 points per game, and junior Pat Vialva Jr. (17.4 ppg), and they added 6-5 senior transfer Takeo McRae from Millenium in Arizona.
The rest of the field features Nelson, Sherwood, West Linn, Wilsonville, Benson, West Salem, Sprague, West Albany, North Salem, Western Christian, Thurston and Central.
Girls field features Utah power, top Oregon programs in main bracket
Utah Class 6A power Bingham is the top out-of-state team in the fourth edition of the girls tournament, highlighting the Tundra Bracket.
Perennial Oregon power South Medford and West Linn, which placed fifth at the 6A state tournament last year, are the marquee in-state teams in the field.
The Panthers feature a trio of Division I recruits — C Mayen Akpan (San Diego State) and guards Jordan Barlow (Sacramento State) and Dyllyn Howell (Sacramento State) — while the Lions have Washington State commit Reese Jordan and top guard Kaylor Buse.
Also in the Tundra field are Nelson, West Albany, South Albany, Beaverton and West Salem.
The Camry Bracket features Grants Pass, Newberg, South Salem, Amity, North Eugene, Sprague, Central and Cascade.
–
