Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas vs. McMinnville: Live score, updates of Oregon (OSAA) girls basketball 6A quarterfinal
The fourth-seeded McMinnville Grizzlies face the fifth-seeded Clackamas Cavaliers in an Oregon (OSAA) high school girls basketball 6A state tournament quarterfinal Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. at the University of Portland's Chiles Center.
The winner will face top-seeded Jefferson in a semifinal Friday.
Follow this post for live updates.
Players to watch for Clackamas
Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas, senior
Davidson already has staked her claim as one of Oregon’s all-time best players, and the USC signee and three-time Gatorade player of the year broke the 6A career scoring record this season, averaging 29.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.
Allie Roden, Clackamas, senior
How deep are the Cavaliers? Their Colorado State-bound wing would have starred for 90% of teams around the state but instead played third banana for the Cavaliers, averaging 9.6 points and 4.5 rebounds as a second-team all-Mt. Hood Conference selection.
Avery Peterson, Clackamas, senior
The second-team all-Mt. Hood Conference point guard led the Cavaliers in assists (4.9) and was second in steals (2.7) while scoring 4.8 points per game.
Dylan Mogel, Clackamas, senior
The Seattle University commit has overcome two torn ACLs during her career to earn Mt. Hood Conference defensive player of the year honors while averaging 6.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and two steals.
Reyce Mogel, Clackamas, senior
Mogel, a second-team all-Mt. Hood Conference pick and Southern Oregon commit, averages 5.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 steals.
Sara Barhoum, Clackamas, senior
Barhoum is Robin to Jazzy Davidson’s Batman in the Cavaliers’ pecking order, with the Oregon commit averaging 19.2 points while making 43.9% from 3-point range (she is the team’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made).
Players to watch for McMinnville
Brooklynn Summers, McMinnville, junior
Summers made the all-Pacific Conference first team, averaging 11.2 points while shooting 60.5% from the field and grabbing 8.9 rebounds per game.
Macie Arzner, McMinnville, senior
The Pacific Conference player of the year and University of Pittsburgh signee averaged a double-double for the Grizzlies, scoring 24.9 points and grabbing 11.9 rebounds to go with 3.6 assists and 2.7 steals.
Rylie McManus, McMinnville, senior
The second-team all-Pacific Conference selection is the Grizzlies’ primary outside threat, shooting 34.5% from 3-point range and averaging 9.9 points, three assists and 2.2 steals.
First quarter
McMinnville starting five: Macie Arzner, Brooklynn Summers, Ruby Riddle, Alison Jensen, Rylie McManus
Clackamas starting five: Jazzy Davidson, Sara Barhoum, Avery Peterson, Dylan Mogel, Reyce Mogel
First basket of the game goes to — who else? — Jazzy Davidson. Clackamas leads 2-0 after 2 minutes.
Macie Arzner makes 1 of 2 free throws for McMinnville's first point. Clackamas leads 2-1 after 3 minutes.
Jazzy Davidson goes 2 for 2 from the line. She has all four points for Clackamas, which leads 4-1, 4:49 first quarter. Quiet start for both teams.
Jazzy Davidson 3-pointer, and she has all nine Clackamas points. It's 9-4.
Allie Roden knocks down a 3-pointer for Clackamas' first non-Jazzy points. Cavaliers lead 12-6, 2 minutes to go in the first quarter.
And now a 3-pointer by Avery Peterson — with the assist from Jazzy. It's 15-6 Clackamas.
Clackamas 15, McMinnville 6, end of first quarter. Jazzy Davidson missed at the buzzer, but she has nine points, three rebounds and an assist.
Second quarter
Reyce Mogel drills a 3-pointer to start the second quarter for Clackamas, which leads 18-6.
Another 3-pointer by Jazzy Davidson. Clackamas up 21-6. Jazzy has 12 points.
Jazzy Davidson converts a fast break. She has 14 points. Clackamas has a 23-6 lead. Timeout, McMinnville.
