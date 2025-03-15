Oregon Ducks signee Sara Barhoum of Clackamas sets one 3-point record, eyes another
It was a shot like so many Sara Barhoum has taken over the course of her four seasons in the Clackamas girls basketball program.
The Cavaliers corralled a loose ball off a scramble, feeding it to their superstar, Jazzy Davidson, who looked and saw Barhoum open at the left elbow extended and kicked the ball to her.
The senior rose up from beyond the Chiles Center’s NBA 3-point arc laid out for the G-League’s Rip City Remix and fired away.
As the ball swished through the basket with 3:37 left in the first half of Friday afternoon’s OSAA Class 6A state semifinal game against Jefferson, she knew.
She knew she is now the all-time single-season 3-point shooter in state history, surpassing former Franklin star Shoni Schimmel (2009-10) with her 122nd of the season.
“Yeah, I was kind of keeping it in my head,” Barhoum said after the Cavaliers’ 77-57 victory over the top-seeded Democrats. “So, it was pretty awesome for that to go through the net and to see that happen.”
Barhoum, who went 3 for 5 from 3-point range and finished with 25 points, said the record was not something she targeted at the beginning of the season. In fact, she was unaware of what her target was until her father, John, told her about it a couple of weeks ago.
“My dad just looked it up and told me I was super close,” she said. “So, I’ve just been trying to play for the team and trying to break that record.”
In the moment, the Cavaliers didn’t make any big deal of the achievement — they were too busy fending off a spirited challenge from the PIL champions, who were within nine points entering the fourth quarter before Clackamas pulled away.
“We had confidence in Sara that she’d probably take care of it,” Cavaliers coach Korey Landolt said. “But you know, we needed her to hit those shots for us as a group, and the fact that she stepped up confidently, had her head about herself and nailed some really tough shots is just a testament to the shooter and the player that she is.”
And now, Barhoum has another record in her sights when the Cavaliers take on Tualatin in Saturday afternoon’s state final. She has made 320 career 3-pointers and needs to make four in the final to tie the 6A record of 324 set by Bria Dixson with Franklin and Benson from 2017-20.
The championship game will be the end of the road for the eight seniors who have brought the program back to prominence during their four-year run, including the school’s first girls basketball state championship two years ago.
It’ll also mark the end of one of the state’s best partnerships in recent history between Barhoum and Davidson, the McDonald’s All-American and Naismith Player of the Year finalist who scored 36 points in Friday’s semifinal.
They’ve played on the same team since they were 8 years old, and Barhoum said, “We’ve been best friends and super close off the court, and I feel like it just takes place on the court as well. We work out together. We do everything together, so I feel like it’s just super special to have that connection with her on the court.”
The feeling is obviously mutual between the two, with Davidson calling Barhoum “one of the best shooters in the country. I’m just super happy for her and really happy to be there to celebrate it with her.”
This time next year, Barhoum and Davidson hope to again be on the same court — albeit in different uniforms. Barhoum has signed with the University of Oregon, and Davidson will head to Los Angeles to play for the University of Southern California.
They’ll meet at least once in Big Ten Conference play, and if all goes well, once more in the conference tournament — and maybe even in the NCAAs.
“It’ll be super fun,” Davidson said. “We talk about it all the time, just getting to play against each other. We’re both really excited, and I’m super happy for her. She’s worked so hard to be in the position she’s in.”
And it’s not just those two Clackamas stars who will be playing Division I ball next season. Guard Allie Roden, who played through a left ankle injury Friday, will play at Colorado State, and Dylan Mogel has signed with Seattle University (her twin sister, Reyce, is headed to Southern Oregon).
“It’ll be super fun to see where everybody goes on this team and how far we take it with basketball,” Barhoum said.
More girls basketball
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App