Oregon high school football: 200 players to watch in 2024 (Nos. 60-41)
As we start to prepare for the Oregon high school football season, we’re counting down our annual list of 200 players we’re excited to see play in 2024. Here is Part 8 of that list.
One fact becomes clear when making a list such as this: Oregon has a lot of exciting high school football players to watch this year! There are countless other players not listed in the 200 who easily could have made the list — after you see our 200, let us know which other players would make your list.
(Note that this is not intended to be a rankings list or even a list of the “top” 200 players, but just a list of 200 names that come to mind when thinking about the upcoming season.)
FIND SCHEDULES FOR EVERY SCHOOL
60. RB/DE Noah Tishendorf, Lakeridge, junior
Tishendorf announced himself as a player to watch in the class of 2026 last year, when he made 20 tackles for loss and nine sacks among his 56 total tackles and received 6A all-state honorable mention. Pacers coach Spencer Phillips moved him to running back late in the season, and Tishendorf finished with 135 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries. He boasts offers from Oregon State, Washington State and UNLV.
59. RB/LB Ceville Pasi, Churchill, senior
Pasi made the all-state honorable mention list on both sides of the ball last season, finishing fourth in 5A in rushing with 1,289 yards and 19 touchdowns and ranking among the state leaders in sacks with 5½.
58. LB Marco Larsen, Summit, senior
Larsen, a second-team 5A all–state selection, was one of the leaders of the Storm defense last year, finishing with 77 tackles — second on the team behind graduated all-state safety Sam Stephens.
57. WR/LB/K/P Rocco Graziano, Sheldon, senior
Graziano wears many hats for the Irish. He caught 20 passes for 270 yards as a junior and made seven tackles as a backup linebacker, but his biggest value comes on special teams, where he was a second-team 6A all-state honoree as a kicker and punter. He was 20 of 21 on PATs and 5 of 6 on field goals with a long of 46 yards.
56. DE Zachary Davis, Central Catholic, senior
Davis projects as an outside linebacker at the next level (he has offers from Georgia Tech and Florida A&M), but for now, the all-Mt. Hood Conference second-team selection is a disruptive edge rusher for the Rams, with 33 tackles (eight for loss) and three sacks last year.
55. QB Max Nowlin, Scappoose, senior
Two years ago, Nowlin was in a battle for the starting job. Now, he’s the undisputed leader of Scappoose’s high-flying passing attack, throwing for 2,937 yards and 26 touchdowns with 11 interceptions last year to lead the team to the 4A state semifinals. He received all-state honorable mention.
54. WR Christian Guerrero, Marist Catholic, senior
Guerrero last season was Marist Catholic's No. 3 receiver alongside first-team 4A all-state seniors Brady Bidwell and Kaden Erlenbush, earning second-team honors for the state finalist Spartans with 45 catches for 744 yards and nine touchdowns. He is one of the best kickers in 4A with 40-yard range on his field goals.
53. DL Antonio Aguilar, Milwaukie, senior
Aguilar has been a dominant force on the Mustangs’ front line for three seasons. As a junior, he finished tied atop the 4A sacks list with 12 among his 66 tackles (18 for loss) as he made the all-state second team.
52. TE/LB Kale Hubert, Stayton, senior
Hubert made the 4A all-state second team at linebacker last season, when he finished eighth in the state with 84 tackles for the Eagles, and he received honorable mention at tight end (eight catches for 92 yards as primarily a blocking threat).
51. WR/DB Jordan Westerholm, Seaside, senior
Westerholm was a second-team 4A all-state selection in the secondary last year, and he received his share of touches in the running and passing games for the Seagulls to help them reach the state semifinals.
50. LB Jack Brauckmiller, Canby, sophomore
Brauckmiller is one of the state’s most tantalizing class of 2027 prospects, already receiving an offer from UNLV for football and ranking No. 7 on Prep Baseball Report’s list of sophomore recruits. He had 22 tackles and a team-high four interceptions as a freshman and received all-Northwest Oregon Conference honorable mention. He broke his collarbone during baseball season but should be ready for the Cougars’ Week 0 game at West Albany.
49. DL Tau Takau, senior, Roosevelt
As a junior, Takau led the PIL with 18 tackles for loss (No. 2 in 6A) and finished with 56 tackles and six sacks, earning all-state honorable mention while helping the Roughriders qualify for the state championship bracket.
48. OL/DL Isaac Jordan, Lebanon, senior
Jordan led 5A with 16 tackles for loss and had eight sacks last year as he made the all-state honorable mention list on both sides of the ball.
47. QB Avirey Durdahl, Nelson, senior
Durdahl has started all but his first four games of his freshman season for the Hawks, and last year, he made the 6A all-state honorable mention list after finishing among the state leaders in passing yards (1,863 on 128-of-217 passing) and touchdowns (16, with just four interceptions).
46. WR/DB D’Marieon Gates, Central Catholic, senior
Gates was one of several high-profile transfers to join the Rams last season, coming over from Jefferson and helping them win the 6A state title. He was a second-team all-Mt. Hood Conference pick on offense with 19 catches for 345 yards and six touchdowns and as a kick returner (24-yard average on punt returns), and he had 42 tackles (5½ for loss), three pass breakups and an interception.
45. OL Suliasi Laulaupea’alu, Sherwood, senior
The 6-2, 350-pounder is a dominating presence in the Bowmen’s wing-T offense, making the all-state honorable mention list last year for a 6A semifinalist.
44. DE Phoenix-Orion DiCosmo, Central Catholic, senior
DiCosmo didn’t put up big numbers during his junior season (30 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception) for the 6A state champion Rams, but he’s blown up on the recruiting circuit during the offseason, flashing the athleticism that has pushed him to No. 12 among state recruits in the 247Sports rankings. He has offers from Dartmouth and Vanderbilt, among others.
43. FB/LB Treyson Eddleman, Lakeridge, senior
Eddleman was a key player in the middle of a Sherwood defense that posted eight shutouts last season (including seven in a row), recording 38 tackles (six for loss), 2½ sacks, an interception and four forced fumbles. He received 6A all-state honorable mention before transferring to Lakeridge during the offseason. He scored 11 touchdowns as a wing-T fullback for the Bowmen.
42. OL/DL Brash Henderson, Silverton, senior
Henderson, a first-team 5A all-state offensive lineman last year, anchored a stout front five that helped the Foxes amass more than 3,000 total yards and reach the state semifinals. He was an honorable mention all-Mid-Willamette Conference defensive lineman (41 tackles, one sack), and in the winter, he capped an undefeated wrestling season by winning the 285-pound state title.
41. RB/LB Sam Vyhlidal, Mountainside, junior
Vyhlidal joined the varsity squad early in his freshman season and took off last year for the Mavericks, making the all-Metro League first team on both sides of the ball. He rushed for 415 yards on 57 carries and made 72 tackles with two sacks.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App