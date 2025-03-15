High School

Oregon (OSAA) high school girls basketball state tournaments: Friday's scores, stars in 6A, 5A, 4A

The top performers from Friday’s games, final scores and all of Saturday’s trophy matchups

René Ferrán

Jazzy Davidson scored 36 points to lead the Clackamas girls basketball team to the OSAA Class 6A state championship game.
Jazzy Davidson scored 36 points to lead the Clackamas girls basketball team to the OSAA Class 6A state championship game.

Day 3 of the homestretch of the high school basketball season took place Friday at three sites in the 2025 Oregon (OSAA) girls basketball state tournaments.

Below are the top performers from Friday’s games, final scores and all of Saturday’s trophy matchups.

Day 2 stars

Day 1 stars

Class 4A

Anneka Steen, Philomath

The senior had 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting to go with six rebounds and four steals in the Warriors’ 43-37 victory over Cascade.

Breeci Hampton, Stayton

The sophomore scored a game-high 22 points, hitting 5-of-7 3-pointers, to lead the Eagles to a 59-35 victory over Baker.

Carly Corder, Seaside

The junior had 19 points, seven rebounds and five steals in the Seagulls’ season-ending 53-50 loss to Henley.

Kathyrn Samek, Stayton

The sophomore finished with 14 points, six blocked shots and four steals.

Makayla Schroeder, Henley

The freshman scored a game-high 24 points, including a free throw with 50 seconds left that broke a 50-50 tie in the Hornets’ win. She also had 17 rebounds and five steals.

Olivia Bennett, Cascade

The junior made four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 18 points and three steals.

Peyton Daggett, La Grande

The junior had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists as the Tigers secured a trophy with a 58-30 win over Crook County.

Reagan Heiken, Philomath

The sophomore shared team-high honors with 15 points along with seven rebounds and three assists. 

Class 5A

Addison Dippel, Crater

The senior scored 13 points to help the Comets roll to a 72-44 win over Redmond and return to the state championship game.

Hadley Craig, Silverton

The senior had game highs of 22 points and 12 rebounds to go with four steals in the Foxes’ 48-39 loss to South Albany.

Lydia Traore, Crater

The senior post finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots. 

Mylaena Norton, Redmond

The junior led the Panthers with 13 points in their defeat. 

Taelyn Bentley, South Albany

The senior post led a balanced attack with 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting with four rebounds.

Taylor Donaldson, South Albany

The junior was held well below her season scoring average of 22.6 points, finishing with nine but also grabbing a team-high eight rebounds in the victory.

Taylor Young, Crater

The junior guard scored 34 points — two shy of the tournament record — on 14-of-21 shooting to go with six assists and eight steals.

Class 6A

Chauncey Andersen, Jefferson

The UC Santa Barbara signee led the Democrats with 15 points while battling foul trouble throughout their 77-57 loss to Clackamas.

Diamond Wright, Willamette

The Grand Canyon signee was one of the Wolverines’ bright spots in their 65-40 loss to Tualatin, finishing with 15 points and six rebounds. 

Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas

The USC signee finished two points shy of the 6A tournament record, scoring 36 on 10-of-21 shooting to go with 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Jordyn Smith, Tualatin

The senior post had 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting with seven rebounds and two blocked shots.

Kendall Hawkins, Tualatin

The freshman did not miss a shot in the Timberwolves’ semifinal win, going 4 for 4 from the field and hitting both of her free throws en route to 11 points, a game-high eight rebounds and three assists.

Love Lei Best, Tualatin

The freshman phenom had one of the best scoring performances of any ninth-grader in 6A tournament history, finishing with a game-high 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting, hitting three 3-pointers and dishing out five assists. 

Sara Barhoum, Clackamas

The University of Oregon signee set the state single-season 3-pointers record with her third of the game and 122nd of the season, and she went 12 of 12 at the free throw line en route to 25 points.

Friday’s games

Class 4A

At Forest Grove High School

Consolation semifinals

La Grande 58, Crook County 30

Henley 53, Seaside 50

Championship semifinals

Philomath 43, Cascade 37

Stayton 59, Baker 35

Class 5A

At Linfield University, McMinnville

Championship semifinals

Crater 72, Redmond 44

South Albany 48, Silverton 39

Class 6A

At Chiles Center, Portland

Championship semifinals

Clackamas 77, Jefferson 57

Tualatin 65, Willamette 40

Saturday’s games

Class 4A

Fourth-sixth place game

La Grande (20-5) vs. Henley (24-3), 9 am

Third-fifth place game

Cascade (19-7) vs. Baker (18-10), 12:30 pm

Championship

Philomath (23-5) vs. Stayton (26-1), 5:45 pm

Class 5A

Fourth-sixth place game

Wilsonville (18-10) vs. Springfield (19-8), 8 am

Third-fifth place game

Redmond (21-6) vs. Silverton (24-4), 1:30 pm

Championship

Crater (27-1) vs. South Albany (24-4), 3:30 pm

Class 6A

Fourth-sixth place game

West Linn (21-8) vs. Southridge (20-8), 8 a.m.

Third-fifth place game

Jefferson (27-2) vs. Willamette (23-6), 11:30 am

Championship

Clackamas (27-2) vs. Tualatin (25-2), 4:30 pm

Published
René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

