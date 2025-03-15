Oregon (OSAA) high school girls basketball state tournaments: Friday's scores, stars in 6A, 5A, 4A
Day 3 of the homestretch of the high school basketball season took place Friday at three sites in the 2025 Oregon (OSAA) girls basketball state tournaments.
Below are the top performers from Friday’s games, final scores and all of Saturday’s trophy matchups.
Day 2 stars
Day 1 stars
–
Class 4A
Anneka Steen, Philomath
The senior had 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting to go with six rebounds and four steals in the Warriors’ 43-37 victory over Cascade.
Breeci Hampton, Stayton
The sophomore scored a game-high 22 points, hitting 5-of-7 3-pointers, to lead the Eagles to a 59-35 victory over Baker.
Carly Corder, Seaside
The junior had 19 points, seven rebounds and five steals in the Seagulls’ season-ending 53-50 loss to Henley.
Kathyrn Samek, Stayton
The sophomore finished with 14 points, six blocked shots and four steals.
Makayla Schroeder, Henley
The freshman scored a game-high 24 points, including a free throw with 50 seconds left that broke a 50-50 tie in the Hornets’ win. She also had 17 rebounds and five steals.
Olivia Bennett, Cascade
The junior made four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 18 points and three steals.
Peyton Daggett, La Grande
The junior had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists as the Tigers secured a trophy with a 58-30 win over Crook County.
Reagan Heiken, Philomath
The sophomore shared team-high honors with 15 points along with seven rebounds and three assists.
Class 5A
Addison Dippel, Crater
The senior scored 13 points to help the Comets roll to a 72-44 win over Redmond and return to the state championship game.
Hadley Craig, Silverton
The senior had game highs of 22 points and 12 rebounds to go with four steals in the Foxes’ 48-39 loss to South Albany.
Lydia Traore, Crater
The senior post finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Mylaena Norton, Redmond
The junior led the Panthers with 13 points in their defeat.
Taelyn Bentley, South Albany
The senior post led a balanced attack with 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting with four rebounds.
Taylor Donaldson, South Albany
The junior was held well below her season scoring average of 22.6 points, finishing with nine but also grabbing a team-high eight rebounds in the victory.
Taylor Young, Crater
The junior guard scored 34 points — two shy of the tournament record — on 14-of-21 shooting to go with six assists and eight steals.
Class 6A
Chauncey Andersen, Jefferson
The UC Santa Barbara signee led the Democrats with 15 points while battling foul trouble throughout their 77-57 loss to Clackamas.
Diamond Wright, Willamette
The Grand Canyon signee was one of the Wolverines’ bright spots in their 65-40 loss to Tualatin, finishing with 15 points and six rebounds.
Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas
The USC signee finished two points shy of the 6A tournament record, scoring 36 on 10-of-21 shooting to go with 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Jordyn Smith, Tualatin
The senior post had 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting with seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
Kendall Hawkins, Tualatin
The freshman did not miss a shot in the Timberwolves’ semifinal win, going 4 for 4 from the field and hitting both of her free throws en route to 11 points, a game-high eight rebounds and three assists.
Love Lei Best, Tualatin
The freshman phenom had one of the best scoring performances of any ninth-grader in 6A tournament history, finishing with a game-high 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting, hitting three 3-pointers and dishing out five assists.
Sara Barhoum, Clackamas
The University of Oregon signee set the state single-season 3-pointers record with her third of the game and 122nd of the season, and she went 12 of 12 at the free throw line en route to 25 points.
Friday’s games
Class 4A
At Forest Grove High School
Consolation semifinals
La Grande 58, Crook County 30
Henley 53, Seaside 50
Championship semifinals
Philomath 43, Cascade 37
Stayton 59, Baker 35
Class 5A
At Linfield University, McMinnville
Championship semifinals
Crater 72, Redmond 44
South Albany 48, Silverton 39
Class 6A
At Chiles Center, Portland
Championship semifinals
Clackamas 77, Jefferson 57
Tualatin 65, Willamette 40
Saturday’s games
Class 4A
Fourth-sixth place game
La Grande (20-5) vs. Henley (24-3), 9 am
Third-fifth place game
Cascade (19-7) vs. Baker (18-10), 12:30 pm
Championship
Philomath (23-5) vs. Stayton (26-1), 5:45 pm
Class 5A
Fourth-sixth place game
Wilsonville (18-10) vs. Springfield (19-8), 8 am
Third-fifth place game
Redmond (21-6) vs. Silverton (24-4), 1:30 pm
Championship
Crater (27-1) vs. South Albany (24-4), 3:30 pm
Class 6A
Fourth-sixth place game
West Linn (21-8) vs. Southridge (20-8), 8 a.m.
Third-fifth place game
Jefferson (27-2) vs. Willamette (23-6), 11:30 am
Championship
Clackamas (27-2) vs. Tualatin (25-2), 4:30 pm
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App