Reigning National Champs Headline 2025 Les Schwab Invitational Field; Bracket Revealed
The highlight of the early boys high school basketball season in the Pacific Northwest is set to take place at Portland State University, Dec. 26-30, with the return of the Les Schwab Invitational.
Reigning High School On SI National Champion, Columbus (FL), currently ranked No. 12 by High School On SI, headlines the 18 -team field, which also includes 19th-ranked Sierra Canyon (CA), along with Atlanta's Pace Academy and Seattle's Rainier Beach. In addition, 14 Portland-area squads, including Oregon's top-ranked team, Parkrose and No. 5 Oregon City.
Ranier Beach will be led into action by nation's top-ranked player, Tyran Stokes, who made waves in November when he withdrew from LA's Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks and enrolled at Ranier Beach shortly thereafter.
Other nationally ranked players scheduled to compete include Sierra Canyon's Brandon McCoy Jr. and Maximo Adams, and Columbus' Caleb Gaskin and Felipe Quinones.
The upper half of the championship bracket features matchups between Columbus and Grant, Parkrose and Nelson, Central Catholic and Canby, and Pace vs. Tualatin.
In the lower half of the bracket, Oregon City will face Southride, with the winner advancing to play Ranier Beach. In addition, Jesuit faces Barlow and Clackamas challenges Sierra Canyon. To kickoff the tournament, Roosevelt battles Westview in a showcase game. On Dec. 27, Gresham will also play a showcase game against an opponent to be named.
2025 Les Schwab Invitational Opening Schedule
Dec. 26
Game 1: Roosevelt vs. Westview, 10: 30 a.m.
Game 2: Parkrose vs. Nelson, 12 p.m.
Game 3: Oregon City vs. Southridge, 1:30 p.m.
Game 4: Central Catholic vs. Canby, 3 p.m.
Game 5: Jesuit vs. Barlow, 5:15 p.m.
Game 6: Pace vs. Tualatin, 6:45 p.m.
Game 7: Clackamas vs. Sierra Canyon, 8:45 p.m.
Dec. 27
Game: 8: Gresham vs. Roosevelt/Westview Winner, 10:30 a.m.
Game 12: Columbus vs. Grant, 5:15 p.m.
Game 19: Ranier Beach vs. Oregon City/Southridge Winner, 6:45 p.m.