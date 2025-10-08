High School on SI Mid-Atlantic Region Football Rankings — Oct. 8, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
It was a quiet week in the Mid-Atlantic Region, with the eight teams in the Top 10 that had games all winning.
The two closest games involved No. 3 Grimsley pulling out a high-profile interstate matchup against Varina, the No. 3 team in the High School on SI Virginia Top 25, and No. 6 La Salle College Prep knocking off perennial Pennsylvania power St. Joseph’s Prep.
This week features one of the best rivalries in Maryland as No. 2 DeMatha travels to face Our Lady of Good Counsel in a matchup that dates to 1958.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Mid-Atlantic Region (District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia).
1. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (5-1) (No. 2 nationally)
Last week: Def. The First Academy (Orlando, Fla.) 37-0
This week: vs. St. Thomas More (Oakdale, Conn.)
2. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (5-0) (No. 11 nationally)
Last week: Def. Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.) 43-6
This week: at Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.)
3. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (6-0) (No. 21 nationally)
Last week: Def. Varina (Richmond, Va.) 21-14
This week: vs. Ragsdale (Jamestown, N.C.)
4. Irmo (Columbia, S.C.) (6-0)
Last week: Def. Lexington (S.C.) 35-0
This week: at River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.)
5. Harrisburg (Pa.) (7-0)
Last week: Def. Altoona (Pa.) 45-7
This week: at Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)
6. La Salle College Prep (Wyndmoor, Pa.) (5-1)
Last week: Def. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) 31-20
This week: vs. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic (Drexel Hill, Pa.)
7. South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.) (5-1)
Last week: Def. Camden (S.C.) 28-7
This week: vs. York (S.C.)
8. Malvern Prep (Pa.) (4-1)
Last week: Idle
This week: at Germantown Academy (Fort Washington, Pa.)
9. Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.) (6-0)
Last week: Idle
This week: at Christ School (Arden, N.C.)
10. Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Va.) (4-1)
Last week: Def. Hickory (Chesapeake, Va.) 50-7
This week: vs. Deep Creek (Chesapeake, Va.)
Under Consideration
Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)
Bridgeport (W.V.)
Central Catholic (Pittsburgh)
Coatesville (Pa.)
Easton (Pa.)
Hough (N.C.)
Maury (Norfolk, Va.)
McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.)
Summerville (S.C.)