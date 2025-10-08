High School

High School on SI Mid-Atlantic Region Football Rankings — Oct. 8, 2025

No. 3 Grimsley, No. 6 La Salle College Prep pull off big wins as rankings remain unchanged

René Ferrán

Grimsley won an interstate matchup with Varina (VA) to remain No. 3 in this week's High School on SI Mid-Atlantic Region rankings.
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

It was a quiet week in the Mid-Atlantic Region, with the eight teams in the Top 10 that had games all winning.

The two closest games involved No. 3 Grimsley pulling out a high-profile interstate matchup against Varina, the No. 3 team in the High School on SI Virginia Top 25, and No. 6 La Salle College Prep knocking off perennial Pennsylvania power St. Joseph’s Prep.

This week features one of the best rivalries in Maryland as No. 2 DeMatha travels to face Our Lady of Good Counsel in a matchup that dates to 1958.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Mid-Atlantic Region (District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia).

High School on SI Mid-Atlantic Region Rankings — Oct. 8, 2025

1. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (5-1) (No. 2 nationally)

Last week: Def. The First Academy (Orlando, Fla.) 37-0

This week: vs. St. Thomas More (Oakdale, Conn.)

2. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (5-0) (No. 11 nationally)

Last week: Def. Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.) 43-6

This week: at Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.)

3. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (6-0) (No. 21 nationally)

Last week: Def. Varina (Richmond, Va.) 21-14

This week: vs. Ragsdale (Jamestown, N.C.)

4. Irmo (Columbia, S.C.) (6-0)

Last week: Def. Lexington (S.C.) 35-0

This week: at River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.)

5. Harrisburg (Pa.) (7-0)

Last week: Def. Altoona (Pa.) 45-7

This week: at Cumberland Valley (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)

6. La Salle College Prep (Wyndmoor, Pa.) (5-1)

Last week: Def. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) 31-20

This week: vs. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic (Drexel Hill, Pa.)

7. South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.) (5-1)

Last week: Def. Camden (S.C.) 28-7

This week: vs. York (S.C.)

8. Malvern Prep (Pa.) (4-1)

Last week: Idle

This week: at Germantown Academy (Fort Washington, Pa.)

9. Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.) (6-0)

Last week: Idle

This week: at Christ School (Arden, N.C.)

10. Oscar Smith (Chesapeake, Va.) (4-1)

Last week: Def. Hickory (Chesapeake, Va.) 50-7

This week: vs. Deep Creek (Chesapeake, Va.)

Under Consideration

Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.)

Bridgeport (W.V.)

Central Catholic (Pittsburgh)

Coatesville (Pa.)

Easton (Pa.)

Hough (N.C.)

Maury (Norfolk, Va.)

McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.)

Summerville (S.C.)

RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

