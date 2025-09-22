Pennsylvania High School Football Computer Rankings: September 22, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season has concluded, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 22, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Pennsylvania high school football computer rankings, as of September 22, 2025:
PIAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Line Mountain (4-0)
2. Marian Catholic (4-0)
3. Belmont Charter (4-0)
4. Jefferson-Morgan (4-0)
5. Port Allegany (4-0)
6. Reynolds (4-0)
7. Homer-Center (3-1)
8. Laurel (3-0)
9. Clairton (3-1)
10. Fort Cherry (4-0)
11. Westinghouse (3-0)
12. Avella (4-0)
13. Lackawanna Trail (3-1)
14. Juniata Valley (3-1)
15. Tri-Valley (3-1)
16. Muncy (3-1)
17. Monessen (4-0)
18. Morrisville (3-1)
19. California (3-1)
20. Windber (3-1)
21. Montgomery (3-1)
22. Wilmington Area (3-1)
23. Meyersdale (3-1)
24. Cornell (3-1)
25. Eisenhower (3-1)
PIAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. South Allegheny (4-0)
2. Palisades (4-0)
3. Marion Center (4-0)
4. Bloomsburg (4-0)
5. Mt. Union (3-0)
6. Schuylkill Haven (4-0)
7. Western Beaver (4-0)
8. Newport (3-1)
9. Williams Valley (4-0)
10. Bishop McCort (3-0)
11. Richland (3-0)
12. Southern Columbia Area (3-1)
13. Pen Argyl (3-0)
14. Cambria Heights (3-1)
15. Shady Side Academy (3-1)
16. Seton LaSalle (3-1)
17. Farrell (2-1)
18. Riverside (3-1)
19. Lakeland (3-1)
20. Steelton-Highspire (1-0)
21. Catasauqua (3-1)
22. Warrior Run (3-1)
23. River Valley (3-1)
24. Karns City (3-1)
25. North Penn-Mansfield (4-0)
PIAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Wyoming Area (4-0)
2. Avonworth (4-0)
3. Freeport (4-0)
4. Hickory (4-0)
5. Berwick (4-0)
6. Imani Christian Academy (4-0)
7. Notre Dame-Green Pond (4-0)
8. Mifflinburg (4-0)
9. Forest Hills (4-0)
10. North Catholic (4-0)
11. North East (3-0)
12. Huntingdon (3-0)
13. Neumann-Goretti (2-1)
14. Southmoreland (4-0)
15. Northwestern Lehigh (4-0)
16. Penn Cambria (3-1)
17. Brockway (3-1)
18. Montoursville (3-1)
19. Oil City (3-1)
20. Derry (3-1)
21. Hopewell (3-1)
22. Fort LeBoeuf (2-1)
23. Elizabeth Forward (3-1)
24. Grove City (3-1)
25. Big Spring (3-1)
PIAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Pope John Paul II (4-0)
2. Punxsutawney (4-0)
3. Wyomissing (4-0)
4. Southern Lehigh (4-0)
5. Cardinal O'Hara (4-0)
6. Susquehanna Township (4-0)
7. West York Area (4-0)
8. Twin Valley (4-0)
9. Albert Gallatin (4-0)
10. North Pocono (4-0)
11. Eastern York (4-0)
12. Shikellamy (3-1)
13. Edison/Fareira (3-0)
14. Springfield Township (3-0)
15. Ringgold (3-1)
16. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic (3-0)
17. Lampeter-Strasburg (3-1)
18. General McLane (3-1)
19. Bethlehem Catholic (3-1)
20. New Castle (3-1)
21. Jersey Shore (3-1)
22. Chartiers Valley (3-1)
23. East Pennsboro (3-1)
24. Montour (3-1)
25. Mars (3-1)
PIAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Hollidaysburg (5-0)
2. Conestoga Valley (5-0)
3. Peters Township (4-0)
4. New Oxford (5-0)
5. Springfield (4-0)
6. Red Land (5-0)
7. Exeter Township (5-0)
8. DuBois (4-1)
9. Chester (5-0)
10. Ephrata (4-1)
11. Solanco (4-1)
12. Warwick (4-1)
13. Bayard Rustin (4-1)
14. Penn-Trafford (4-1)
15. Whitehall (4-1)
16. Muhlenberg (5-0)
17. Wissahickon (5-0)
18. Aliquippa (3-1)
19. South Fayette (4-1)
20. Oxford (5-0)
21. Roman Catholic (2-2)
22. Bethel Park (4-1)
23. East (4-1)
24. Shippensburg (4-1)
25. Father Judge (3-2)
PIAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. La Salle College (4-0)
2. Coatesville (5-0)
3. Easton (5-0)
4. Harrisburg (5-0)
5. Central York (5-0)
6. Pennridge (5-0)
7. Central Catholic (4-1)
8. Parkland (5-0)
9. Nazareth (4-1)
10. North Allegheny (5-0)
11. Liberty (4-1)
12. Central Bucks West (4-1)
13. State College (4-1)
14. Wilson (4-1)
15. Souderton (4-1)
16. Haverford (4-2)
17. Dallastown (3-1)
18. Boyertown (3-1)
19. Neshaminy (4-1)
20. Ridley (4-1)
21. Central Bucks East (4-1)
22. Imhotep Charter (2-3)
23. Downingtown East (3-1)
24. Williamsport (4-1)
25. Downingtown West (3-2)