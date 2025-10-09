Pittsburgh Area High School Football Schedule & Scores — October 9-11, 2025
Get Pittsburgh area schedules and scores as the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continues on Thursday, October 9
There are 87 games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Thursday, October 9, Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11. You can follow every game live on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The top matchups of the weekend include some of Pennsylvania's top-ranked teams as Mars takes on McKeesport in a highly-ranked test.
Pittsburgh High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Thursday, October 9 You can follow every game on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Cochranton 2-4 vs Lakeview 0-7, 6:00 PM
Norwin 5-2 vs Central Catholic 6-1, 7:00 PM
Pittsburgh High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 82 games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Friday, October 10, highlighted by Canon-McMillan vs North Allegheny. You can follow every game on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Hedgesville 0-3 vs Albert Gallatin 7-0, 5:00 PM
Mountain Ridge 2-3 vs Fort Hill 2-3, 5:30 PM
Fairmont Senior 3-1 vs Wheeling Park 5-1, 6:00 PM
Morgantown 5-1 vs Martinsburg 3-2, 6:00 PM
Weir 0-5 vs East Fairmont 1-5, 6:00 PM
Clay-Battelle 4-1 vs Richwood 0-3, 6:00 PM
Southern 2-3 vs Allegany 1-4, 6:00 PM
Northern Cambria 3-4 vs Penns Manor 3-4, 6:00 PM
Keystone 4-3 vs Ridgway 3-4, 6:00 PM
Riverview 3-3 vs Frazier 4-3, 6:00 PM
Rochester 0-6 vs Cornell 4-3, 6:00 PM
Serra Catholic 1-6 vs Chartiers-Houston 4-3, 6:00 PM
South Side 6-1 vs Neshannock 5-1, 6:00 PM
Springdale 0-5 vs Greensburg Central Catholic 3-4, 6:00 PM
Leechburg 5-1 vs Clairton 6-1, 6:00 PM
Laurel 6-0 vs Shenango 3-4, 6:00 PM
Summit Academy 1-6 vs Northgate 0-7, 6:00 PM
Homer-Center 5-2 vs West Shamokin 0-7, 6:00 PM
North Star 3-4 vs Northern Bedford County 0-7, 6:00 PM
Moniteau 2-6 vs Union City 2-5, 6:00 PM
Northern 2-3 vs Uniontown 2-5, 6:00 PM
Chartiers Valley 6-1 vs Trinity 3-3, 6:00 PM
Wilmington Area 5-2 vs Mercer 3-4, 6:00 PM
Purchase Line 2-5 vs Marion Center 7-0, 6:00 PM
Ringgold 4-3 vs Thomas Jefferson 5-2, 6:00 PM
South Park 3-4 vs Ligonier Valley 1-6, 6:00 PM
Punxsutawney 7-0 vs St. Marys 2-5, 6:00 PM
Western Beaver 6-0 vs Mohawk Area 2-5, 6:00 PM
Slippery Rock 2-5 vs Titusville 1-6, 6:00 PM
Waynesburg Central 3-3 vs Keystone Oaks 3-4, 6:00 PM
West Allegheny 3-4 vs New Castle 6-1, 6:00 PM
Union Area 0-5 vs Freedom Area 3-4, 6:00 PM
Mars 6-1 vs McKeesport 5-2, 6:00 PM
Riverside 3-2 vs Ellwood City 3-4, 6:00 PM
Washington 6-1 vs Charleroi 1-6, 6:00 PM
West Greene 1-6 vs California 6-1, 6:00 PM
Monessen 4-3 vs Burgettstown 1-5, 6:00 PM
Brentwood 3-4 vs Jeannette 4-3, 6:00 PM
Bishop Canevin 4-1 vs Fort Cherry 7-0, 6:00 PM
Mapletown 0-7 vs Bethlehem Center 1-5, 6:00 PM
Jefferson-Morgan 6-0 vs Bentworth 5-2, 6:00 PM
Carmichaels 1-5 vs Avella 6-1, 6:00 PM
Seneca Valley 2-5 vs Hempfield 1-9, 6:00 PM
Warren 1-5 vs Oil City 6-1, 6:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant 5-2 vs Southmoreland 7-0, 6:00 PM
Hopewell 5-2 vs Freeport 5-2, 6:00 PM
Carlynton 1-6 vs Sto-Rox 0-7, 6:00 PM
Brownsville 0-4 vs Meyersdale 6-1, 6:00 PM
Beaver Falls 3-4 vs New Brighton 5-2, 6:00 PM
Apollo Ridge 5-2 vs South Allegheny 7-0, 6:00 PM
Indiana 3-4 vs West Mifflin 1-6, 6:00 PM
Knoch 0-7 vs Hampton 3-4, 6:00 PM
Franklin 0-7 vs Eisenhower 5-2, 6:00 PM
Peters Township 6-0 vs South Fayette 5-2, 6:00 PM
Shaler Area 1-6 vs North Hills 2-5, 6:00 PM
Elizabeth Forward 6-1 vs Yough 2-5, 6:00 PM
Valley 0-6 vs East Allegheny 0-7, 6:00 PM
Penn Hills 2-5 vs Mt. Lebanon 2-5, 6:00 PM
Derry 3-4 vs Greensburg Salem 2-5, 6:00 PM
Imani Christian Academy 6-1 vs Deer Lakes 2-5, 6:00 PM
Pine-Richland 5-1 vs Greater Latrobe 2-5, 6:00 PM
Woodland Hills 5-2 vs Gateway 1-6, 6:00 PM
Penn-Trafford 6-1 vs Franklin Regional 1-6, 6:00 PM
Quaker Valley 3-4 vs Central Valley 3-4, 6:00 PM
Clearfield 4-3 vs Somerset 2-5, 6:00 PM
Plum 2-5 vs Fox Chapel 2-5, 6:00 PM
Carrick 1-4 vs Perry Traditional Academy 0-5, 6:00 PM
Redbank Valley 3-4 vs Brashear 1-6, 6:00 PM
Highlands 4-3 vs Burrell 4-3, 6:00 PM
Brockway 6-2 vs Karns City 5-2, 6:00 PM
North Catholic 6-1 vs Beaver 4-3, 6:00 PM
Avonworth 7-0 vs McGuffey 0-7, 6:00 PM
Connellsville 1-5 vs University 4-2, 6:00 PM
Belle Vernon 1-6 vs Laurel Highlands 2-5, 6:00 PM
Ambridge 1-6 vs Montour 4-3, 6:00 PM
Bethel Park 4-2 vs Upper St. Clair 5-2, 6:00 PM
Baldwin 0-6 vs Moon Area 4-3, 6:00 PM
Armstrong 3-4 vs Kiski Area 4-3, 6:00 PM
Blackhawk 3-4 vs Aliquippa 4-2, 6:00 PM
Canon-McMillan 3-4 vs North Allegheny 6-1, 6:00 PM
Butler 5-2 vs Taylor Allderdice 3-2, 6:00 PM
Westinghouse 5-1 vs University Prep 3-2, 6:30 PM
Pittsburgh High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 11, 2025
There are three games scheduled across the Pittsburgh metro area on Saturday, October 11. The first game,Shady Side Academy vs Seton LaSalle starts at 3:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Pittsburgh Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Shady Side Academy 3-4 vs Seton LaSalle 5-1, 3:00 PM
Steel Valley 4-3 vs Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3-4, 6:00 PM
Hickory 6-1 vs Grove City 4-3, 6:00 PM
