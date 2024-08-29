Top linebackers in Pennsylvania high school football in 2024
High school football season is upon us once again.
Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Pennsylvania high school football.
We started with the top quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive linemen, defensive linemen and edge rushers. Now it is time to take a look at the top linebackers.
(Note: These lists were compiled prior to the first week of the season)
Jake Bauer, jr., Malvern Prep
A Navy commit, Bauer is a physical middle linebacker with sideline-to-sideline speed. He recorded 90 total tackles (10 for loss) and three interceptions as a junior.
Dane Bollinger, sr., Cocalico
Bollinger isn’t the biggest linebacker at 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, but the senior leader is a ballhawk who has topped the 100 tackles mark each of the past two seasons. He recorded 129 total tackles (17 for loss), two sacks, an interception and six pass breakups last fall en route to Class 5A all-state honors.
Declan Clancy, sr., Manheim Township
A two-way standout, Clancy was voted Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 linebacker of the year as a junior after tallying 110 total tackles and three sacks. He was just as effective on offense, piling up 1,357 total yards with 18 touchdowns.
Dominic Fetterolf, sr., Southern Columbia
Southern Columbia has won seven straight Class 2A state championships, and Fetterolf has starred for the last three title teams. He is a three-time all-state pick who notched 136 total tackles with two sacks and a pick-six as a junior.
Colsen Gatten, jr., Pittsburgh Central Catholic
Gatten is an explosive linebacker who runs the 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds. He had 48 total tackles and an interception as a sophomore. Gatten’s numerous early offers include Notre Dame, Penn State and Pittsburgh.
Michael Gaul, sr., State College
Gaul has exceeded the 100 tackles mark each of the past two seasons, including 117 as a junior. He also had four sacks and three interceptions en route to Class 6A all-state honors. Gaul’s offers include Temple and Virginia Tech.
George Hill, sr., Woodland Hills
Hill finished his junior year with 102 total tackles (12 for loss) and four forced fumbles. The middle linebacker committed to Buffalo in July.
Shane Hulmes, jr., Northwestern Lehigh
Hulmes made the Class 3A all-state team as a sophomore after recording 116 total tackles (9.5 for loss). He also had 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.
Cameron Kiersch, sr., Danville
Kiersch made last year’s Class 3A all-state team alongside Shane Hulmes, tallying 147 total tackles (11 for loss), 2.5 sacks and two blocked kicks. He is also a star lacrosse player for Danville who had 41 goals and 15 assists as a junior.
Gabriel Laws, sr., Reading
Laws plays several positions for Reading on both sides of the ball, including linebacker. He was a Class 6A all-state selection last fall as a defensive athlete.
Gianni Marino, sr., Valley View
Marino is an aggressive linebacker who attacks ball carriers with ferocity. He had 135 total tackles (11 for loss), 2.5 sacks, six hurries and eight pass breakups en route to Class 4A all-state recognition a season ago.
Ethan Miller, sr., Selinsgrove
Another returning Class 4A all-state defender, Miller is a hard-hitting linebacker and fullback. He recorded 132 total tackles as a junior with 19 going for a loss.
Jerrell Palmer, jr., Chester
The 5-foot-10, 215-pound Palmer is a compact linebacker who led District 1 in total tackles as a sophomore with 156 (20 for loss). He was voted Class 5A all-state.
Bryson Roberson, sr., Sharon
Roberson earned District 10 defensive player of the year honors as a junior, finishing with 110 total tackles (nine for loss) and 3.5 sacks. He also competes in track and field for Sharon as a thrower.
Anthony Sacca, sr., St. Joseph’s Prep
Sacca, a four-star Notre Dame commit, transitioned from safety to linebacker a season ago and tallied 67 total tackles and two inceptions. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound phenom made the Class 6A all-state team.
Zykee Scott, so., Imhotep Charter
Scott was a difference-maker during his freshman season at Imhotep Charter, recording 23 total tackles with a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He already holds an offer from Penn State and is one of the most coveted class of 2027 prospects in Pennsylvania.
Bo Sechrist, jr., Jersey Shore
An impact player since his freshman season, Sechrist had 108 total tackles (17 for loss), three interceptions and two forced fumbles last year. The hard-working linebacker made the Class 4A all-state team.
Cam Smith, sr., St. Joseph’s Prep
Smith, who flipped his commitment from Duke to Penn State in August, led St. Joseph’s Prep in total tackles last season with 72. The four-star prospect will team up with Anthony Sacca to form the best linebacker duo in Pennsylvania this fall.
Xair Stevenson, sr., University Prep
Stevenson, a Buffalo commit, is a two-way standout who is slated to be University Prep’s go-to receiver this season while leading the defense. He had 133 total tackles (10.5 for loss) and two interceptions as a junior.
Alex Tatsch, sr., Greater Latrobe
A four-star Penn State commit, Tatsch recorded 85 total tackles (seven for loss), four sacks, four interceptions, and three forced fumbles during his junior season. The Class 4A all-state pick also ran for six scores on offense.
