Top tight ends in Pennsylvania high school football in 2024
High school football season is upon us once again.
Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Pennsylvania high school football.
We started with the top quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers. Now it is time to take a look at the top tight ends.
There are plenty of standout football players in Pennsylvania, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on X or Instagram at @SBLivePA to discuss the other tight ends worthy of fans’ attention in 2024. You can also submit player nominations to ryan@scorebooklive.com.
(Note: These lists were compiled prior to the first week of the season)
Henry Barbisch, sr., Bishop Canevin
Barbisch is a physical player who gets it done at tight end and defensive end for Bishop Canevin. He committed to Air Force in June.
Carter Bashir, jr., Neumann-Goretti
At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Bashir already looks like a Division I tight end. The physical junior’s early offers include Miami, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.
Nolan Buzalka, sr., Cumberland Valley
Buzalka received Class 6A all-state honors during his junior season for Cumberland Valley. He is also a star basketball player who nearly averaged a double-double (13.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists) last winter.
Jake Cummings, sr., Leechburg
A two-way standout, Cummings had 43 catches for 507 yards and scored 12 total touchdowns a season ago. He was a Class 1A all-state selection.
Connor Frederick, sr., Neshaminy
Frederick was productive as a junior, catching 35 passes for 369 yards and three touchdowns. He is also a standout middle linebacker for Neshaminy.
Adam Gehm, jr., Seneca Valley
At 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, Gehm knows how to use his size on the football field and basketball court. He is a red zone weapon who holds early offers from Syracuse and Wisconsin, among others.
Michael Gelatko, sr., Marian Catholic
Gelatko, a Buffalo commit, was a Class 1A all-state pick a season ago. He entered his senior year with eight career receiving touchdowns.
Larry Hughes, jr., Upper Moreland
The 6-foot-4 Hughes can play tight end or wide receiver for Upper Moreland. He was productive as a sophomore, catching 21 passes for 379 yards and six touchdowns.
Ryan Kerchner, jr., Spring-Ford
Kerchner is an improving blocker who had 24 catches for 230 yards and six touchdowns last fall. He picked up his first Division I offer from Harvard over the summer.
Brady Kline, sr., Wilson
Kline hauled in five touchdown receptions during his junior season at Wilson. He is also a standout linebacker on defense.
Kyle Langdon, sr., North Allegheny
Langdon is an H-back/tight end hybrid for reigning WPIAL Class 6A champion North Allegheny. He is also an impact player at middle linebacker.
Jack Mahoney, sr., Dallastown
Another two-way standout, Mahoney gets it done at tight end and defensive end for Dallastown. He committed to Towson in June.
Josh Mruk, jr., Wyoming Area
Mruk was a Class 4A all-state selection after catching six touchdowns a season ago. He also picked off a pair of passes on defense.
Brady O’Hara, sr., North Catholic
A Penn State commit, the 6-foot-6, 250-pound O’Hara could wind up playing offensive tackle or tight end at the next level. He is a sensational blocker who piled up 48 total tackles (11 for loss) on defense as a junior while leading the team with 16 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns.
Andrew Olesh, sr., Southern Lehigh
The No. 1 tight end prospect in Pennsylvania, Olesh had 53 catches for 972 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound pass-catcher committed to Michigan in July. He is a four-star prospect.
TJ Sabatucci, jr., Canon-McMillan
Sabatucci is a two-way standout at tight end and defensive end. He was a first-team all-Big 56 6A selection at tight end while also recording five sacks on defense.
Jackson Samuels Ford, jr., Malvern Prep
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Samuels Ford is a dynamic athlete on both sides of the ball for Malvern Prep. His early offers include Maryland, Michigan and West Virginia.
Jacob Schultz, sr., Mount Carmel
Schultz hauled in 34 passes for 556 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior en route to Class 2A all-state honors. He is committed to Division III Susquehanna.
Ethan Shearer, jr., Central Valley
A Class 4A all-state selection, Shearer had 21 receptions for 250 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore. He was also a big factor on defense with 97 total tackles (eight for loss), four sacks and 16 quarterback hurries.
Darian Slaughter, sr., Plum
Slaughter had a monster junior season for Plum, catching 73 balls for 780 yards and 12 touchdowns. He holds Division I offers from St. Francis and VMI.
