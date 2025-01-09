SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — final South Central Top 10 for 2024
We recently released our final national high school football Top 25 rankings for the 2024 season.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the South Central (Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Missouri).
North Crowley was one of the final teams in contention for the Power 25 national championship, and the Panthers were an easy choice for the South Central Region top spot. The Lone Star State dominated the regional rankings, grabbing six of the top seven positions.
South Central football Top 10
1. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (National No. 4) (16-0)
2. Duncanville (Texas) (National No. 9) (13-1)
3. North Shore (Houston) (National No. 10) (14-1)
4. Bryant (Ark.) (National No. 15) (13-0)
5. Westlake (Austin, Texas) (National No. 22) (14-2)
6. Vandegrift (Austin, Texas) (15-1)
7. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (15-1)
8. Bixby (Okla.) (10-2)
9. Greenwood (Ark.) (13-0)
10. Lutheran North (St. Louis) (13-1)
Honorable mention: Atascocita (Humble, Texas), Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.), De Smet Jesuit (St. Louis), Millard South (Omaha, Neb.), Owasso (Okla.), Parkview (Little Rock, Ark.)
