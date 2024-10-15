SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Mid-Atlantic (10/14/2024)
We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Mid-Atlantic (Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Washington D.C., Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia).
La Salle College’s second consecutive impressive win — this one over Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic — vaulted the Explorers to the national Power 25 and over Gaffney in the Mid-Atlantic regional rankings. Everyone else stayed put as each team in the Top 10 won.
Mid-Atlantic football Top 10
1. Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) (National No. 18) (8-0)
2. Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) (National No. 23) (6-0)
3. La Salle College (Wyndmoor, Pa.) (National No. 24) (8-0)
4. Gaffney (S.C.) (5-0)
5. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (5-1)
6. Maury (Norfolk, Va.) (6-0)
7. Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.) (7-0)
8. Westside (Anderson, S.C.) (5-0)
9. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (7-0)
10. Martinsburg (W.Va.) (7-0)
Honorable mention: Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.), Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.), Phoebus (Hampton, Va.), Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.), St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia), Upper St. Clair (Pa.)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App