SBLive/SI Top 25 high school football scores, Friday night updates
SBLive Sports
The 2024 high school football season ramps up Friday night (August 30) with more than 5,000 games on the schedule. SBLive/SI has you covered with live football scoreboards from every state, big game coverage, photo galleries, highlights, recruiting analysis and much more.
Fifteen of the Top 25 teams in the SBLive/SI national high school football rankings are in action Friday night, including No. 3 St. John Bosco (California). The Braves are hosting Eastwood High School from El Paso, Texas, in a game that came together in unlikely fashion.
"There was an agency I was talking to, and they were talking about getting us a game with St. John Bosco or Mater Dei. But then the guy kind of ghosted me," Eastwood football coach Julio Lopez said laughing. "I started getting nervous because I was telling other schools I had a game for (the weekend of Aug. 30)."
St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro was looking for games, too.
"I thought, 'you know what? - what's stopping me from reaching out to these schools myself?'," Lopez said.
"I get an email in February from Eastwood High. A school I'm not familiar with, but I gave him a call," Negro said. "We ended up talking for 30 minutes. Coach Lopez was familiar with our program, and he wanted to challenge his players."
Eastwood made the roughly 800-mile trip to Southern California on a bus, driving through the night. Read the full incredible story from SBLive's Tarek Fattal.
Stay with SBLive/SI throughout the night for live updates from every Top 25 high school football game:
(Click through to the full scoreboard or box scores, or refresh the page for the latest score updates.)
TOP 25 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
August 30, 2024
No. 25 Crown Point (Indiana) vs. Arizona College Prep - LIVE UPDATES
No. 23 Belleville (Michigan) 35, Clarkston 28 - FINAL
No. 22 Orange Lutheran (California) vs. Rancho Cucamonga - LIVE UPDATES
No. 21 St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) vs. Boyd Anderson - LIVE UPDATES
No. 20 Liberty (Arizona) vs. Desert Edge - LIVE UPDATES
No. 19 Central - Phenix City (Alabama) vs. Lutheran North - LIVE UPDATES
No. 17 Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. Lone Peak - LIVE UPDATES
No. 16 Carrollton (Georgia) vs. Rome - LIVE UPDATES
No. 14 Cocoa (Florida) vs. Mainland - LIVE UPDATES
No. 13 Washington Massillon (Ohio) vs. GlenOak - LIVE UPDATES
No. 12 Centennial (California) vs. Santa Margarita - LIVE UPDATES
No. 10 North Shore (Texas) vs. South Oak Cliff - LIVE UPDATES
No. 8 Chaminade-Madonna (Florida) vs. Blanche Ely - LIVE UPDATES
No. 5 Milton (Georgia) vs. Apharetta - LIVE UPDATES
No. 3 St. John Bosco (California) vs. Eastwood - LIVE UPDATES
