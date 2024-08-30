High School

SBLive/SI Top 25 high school football scores, Friday night updates

There are more than 5,000 football games on the schedule Friday night; stay with SBLive/SI for live updates

Class of 2026 wide receiver Madden Williams is one of the top returners for No. 3 St. John Bosco.
The 2024 high school football season ramps up Friday night (August 30) with more than 5,000 games on the schedule. SBLive/SI has you covered with live football scoreboards from every state, big game coverage, photo galleries, highlights, recruiting analysis and much more.

Fifteen of the Top 25 teams in the SBLive/SI national high school football rankings are in action Friday night, including No. 3 St. John Bosco (California). The Braves are hosting Eastwood High School from El Paso, Texas, in a game that came together in unlikely fashion.

"There was an agency I was talking to, and they were talking about getting us a game with St. John Bosco or Mater Dei. But then the guy kind of ghosted me," Eastwood football coach Julio Lopez said laughing. "I started getting nervous because I was telling other schools I had a game for (the weekend of Aug. 30)."

St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro was looking for games, too.

"I thought, 'you know what? - what's stopping me from reaching out to these schools myself?'," Lopez said.

"I get an email in February from Eastwood High. A school I'm not familiar with, but I gave him a call," Negro said. "We ended up talking for 30 minutes. Coach Lopez was familiar with our program, and he wanted to challenge his players."

Eastwood made the roughly 800-mile trip to Southern California on a bus, driving through the night. Read the full incredible story from SBLive's Tarek Fattal.

Stay with SBLive/SI throughout the night for live updates from every Top 25 high school football game:

(Click through to the full scoreboard or box scores, or refresh the page for the latest score updates.)

TOP 25 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

August 30, 2024

No. 25 Crown Point (Indiana) vs. Arizona College Prep - LIVE UPDATES

No. 23 Belleville (Michigan) 35, Clarkston 28 - FINAL

No. 22 Orange Lutheran (California) vs. Rancho Cucamonga - LIVE UPDATES

No. 21 St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida) vs. Boyd Anderson - LIVE UPDATES

No. 20 Liberty (Arizona) vs. Desert Edge - LIVE UPDATES

No. 19 Central - Phenix City (Alabama) vs. Lutheran North - LIVE UPDATES

No. 17 Corner Canyon (Utah) vs. Lone Peak - LIVE UPDATES

No. 16 Carrollton (Georgia) vs. Rome - LIVE UPDATES

No. 14 Cocoa (Florida) vs. Mainland - LIVE UPDATES

No. 13 Washington Massillon (Ohio) vs. GlenOak - LIVE UPDATES

No. 12 Centennial (California) vs. Santa Margarita - LIVE UPDATES

No. 10 North Shore (Texas) vs. South Oak Cliff - LIVE UPDATES

No. 8 Chaminade-Madonna (Florida) vs. Blanche Ely - LIVE UPDATES

No. 5 Milton (Georgia) vs. Apharetta - LIVE UPDATES

No. 3 St. John Bosco (California) vs. Eastwood - LIVE UPDATES

