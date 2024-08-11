Top 10 Southeast high school football preseason rankings (8/11/2024)
The 2024 high school football season has arrived in the Southeast.
Georgia kicks off its season with a full slate of games Aug. 15-17, highlighted by Buford vs. Milton on Friday, Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams start the season ranked nationally in the SBLive/SI Power 25 football rankings - Milton at No. 6 in the country and Buford at No. 13. Milton is led by wide receiver CJ Wiley, who has committed to Florida State.
Florida doesn't kick off its season until the following week (Aug. 22-24), which is when IMG Academy gets an early test against Utah power Corner Canyon.
Florida and Georgia teams dominate our first Southeast regional football rankings of the 2024 high school football season, but one Alabama team is in the mix - No. 9 Central-Phenix City. Star quarterback Andrew Alford returns for the defending 7A state champions, who should contend for another state title in 2024.
SBLive's Southeast regional high school football rankings include teams from Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky.
SOUTHEAST REGIONAL FOOTBALL RANKINGS (PRESEASON)
1. IMG Academy (Florida)
2. Milton (Georgia)
3. Chaminade-Madonna (Florida)
4. Buford (Georgia)
5. Cocoa (Florida)
6. Carrollton (Georgia)
7. Miami Central (Florida)
8. St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida)
9. Central-Phenix City (Alabama)
10. Berkeley Prep (Florida)
Honorable mention: American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), Boyle County (Danville, Ky.), Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), Norland (Miami), Thomas County Central (Thomasville, Ga.), Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)
