Top 10 Southeast high school football preseason rankings (8/11/2024)

IMG Academy (Florida) and Milton (Georgia) top our first Southeast regional rankings of the 2024 season

René Ferrán

IMG Academy is one of the top high school football teams in the nation again in 2024.
IMG Academy is one of the top high school football teams in the nation again in 2024. / Photo by Tyler Hart

The 2024 high school football season has arrived in the Southeast.

Georgia kicks off its season with a full slate of games Aug. 15-17, highlighted by Buford vs. Milton on Friday, Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams start the season ranked nationally in the SBLive/SI Power 25 football rankings - Milton at No. 6 in the country and Buford at No. 13. Milton is led by wide receiver CJ Wiley, who has committed to Florida State.

Florida doesn't kick off its season until the following week (Aug. 22-24), which is when IMG Academy gets an early test against Utah power Corner Canyon.

Florida and Georgia teams dominate our first Southeast regional football rankings of the 2024 high school football season, but one Alabama team is in the mix - No. 9 Central-Phenix City. Star quarterback Andrew Alford returns for the defending 7A state champions, who should contend for another state title in 2024.

SBLive's Southeast regional high school football rankings include teams from Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky.

SOUTHEAST REGIONAL FOOTBALL RANKINGS (PRESEASON)

1. IMG Academy (Florida)

IMG Academy football
IMG Academy is our top team in the Southeast to start the 2024 season. / Tyler Hart

2. Milton (Georgia)

Milton quarterback Luke Nickel is 23-6 in two years as the Eagles' starting quarterback and led his school to the Georgia Cla
Milton quarterback Luke Nickel is 23-6 in two years as the Eagles' starting quarterback and led his school to the Georgia Class 7A football state championship last fall. / Colin Hubbard

3. Chaminade-Madonna (Florida)

Chaminade-Madonna football
Chaminade-Madonna head coach Dameon Jones holds the 2023 FHSAA state championship trophy aloft, a site that has become very familiar for the Lions who have become perennial champions. If it happens again in 2024 it will come with a new cast of stars. | Photo by Matt Christopher /

4. Buford (Georgia)

Buford football will open a 10-game 2024 schedule with an opening night clash with 2023 Class 7A state champion Milton.
Buford football will open a 10-game 2024 schedule with an opening night clash with 2023 Class 7A state champion Milton. / Photo by Colin Hubbard

5. Cocoa (Florida)

Cocoa quarterback Brady Hart, a 6-foot-5 Michigan commit, threw for 3,759 yards and 41 TDs last season.
Cocoa quarterback Brady Hart, a 6-foot-5 Michigan commit, threw for 3,759 yards and 41 TDs last season. | Photo by Matt Christopher /

6. Carrollton (Georgia)

USC commit Julian Lewis throws a pass for Carrollton (Georgia) vs. Mill Creek during the 2023 high school football season.
USC commit Julian Lewis throws a pass for Carrollton (Georgia) vs. Mill Creek during the 2023 high school football season. / Colin Hubbard, SBLive

7. Miami Central (Florida)

Miami Central football
Miami Central is looking to rebound from an 8-4 season in 2023. / Robson Lopes

8. St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida)

St. Thomas Aquinas football
St. Thomas Aquinas enters the 2024 Florida high school football season seeking its sixth consecutive FHSAA state championship. / Matt Christopher

9. Central-Phenix City (Alabama)

Central-Phenix City QB Andrew Alford (13) is back for his senior season.
Central-Phenix City QB Andrew Alford (13) is back for his senior season. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

10. Berkeley Prep (Florida)

Berkeley Prep running back Joseph Troupe rushed for 1,510 yards and scored 16 touchdowns in 2023.
Berkeley Prep running back Joseph Troupe rushed for 1,510 yards and scored 16 touchdowns in 2023. | Photo by Matt Christopher /

Honorable mention: American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), Boyle County (Danville, Ky.), Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), Norland (Miami), Thomas County Central (Thomasville, Ga.), Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)

MORE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS FROM SBLIVE/SI

Alabama - Top 25 preseason football rankings

Florida - Top 25 preseason football rankings

Georgia - Top 25 preseason football rankings

National - SBLive/SI Top 25 preseason football rankings

