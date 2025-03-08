2 Big Ten teams standing out heavily for 5-star RB Savion Hiter
In the 2026 recruiting class, there are many blue-chip prospects.
With many highlight players in many different position groups, one group has slowly started to take a hit in rankings.
Luckily for fans of the running back position, a player such as Savion Hiter is undeniable.
Hiter is a five-star running back from Louisa County High School in Virginia. The talented back has been recruited by plenty of top programs but has recently released a top schools list, naming four schools at the top.
Those four schools are Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia and Michigan.
While those four schools all have a fair shot at Hiter, one team seems to be running the race better than the others. That team is Michigan, according to Josh Newberg of ON3Sports.
Michigan has had a lot of talented running backs recently, including Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, who both have made their impacts on the Wolverines program in a positive way.
Michigan has been a run-heavy team of late, with the pass game being more of a secondary option. While many believe Bryce Underwood coming to town changes things entirely, nothing is for certain as the Wolverines continue to trust in their newest head coach, Sherrone Moore.
Hiter trending to Michigan is a good thing for the Big Blue; however, rivals won’t be put away easily.
Hiter is expected to visit Ohio State on March 29. The Buckeyes are fresh off their national championship victory under coach Ryan Day. The Buckeyes don’t rebuild, they reload, and a guy like Hiter gives them the ability to look at their future and believe they could make a run once again.
Tennessee and Georgia hold strong in this recruitment as Hiter has visited the Volunteers multiple times in the past with nothing but great things to say about Rocky Top. He also has visited the Bulldogs multiple times, and let’s not forget the track record the Bulldogs have with running backs. From the likes of Nick Chubb and Todd Gurley to more recent breakthrough back James Cook, the Bulldogs have a great pitch to make to Hiter.
While a decision date has not been set, it seems Hiter could wait until after his four official visits he has set with Tennessee, which currently has the last visit of the bunch. It’s safe to say as of now that Michigan could have the edge, but the other three teams strongly pursuing him won’t go away without a fight.
