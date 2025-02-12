Landen Williams-Callis recaps outstanding season
The class of 2027 has many talented prospects. One of the most gifted running backs in the class is Landen Williams-Callis from Richmond, Texas. Williams-Callis attends Randle High School and is currently rated as the 21st nationally and the 1st ranked running back (247Sports) in the 2027 class.
The 5-foot-7, 180-pound five-star was rated as the Most Valuable Player in Southeast Texas according to High School on SI’s Dennis Silva II.
The talented prospect caught up with High School on SI to discuss his previous season and current off-season plans.
“My season at Randle went great I had good stats. Me and my team made it to state and won state within 4-5 years of the school opening which is very good,” Williams-Callis said.
We all know that Williams-Callis is an elite prospect, but what makes him elite? The talented running backs weigh in on what some viewers may not expect.
“What makes me a good prospect is how coachable I am, how good of a teammate I am, my athleticism, my speed, and how I can juke anybody in front of me and burn off on them.”
The talented back will be on the move this spring, taking visits to schools despite having plenty of time to do so. He has already started to receive offers from top schools like Tennessee, Ohio State, Miami, USC, Arizona, and many more.
“My recruitment has been going good I’m just enjoying it I’m only a sophomore and I’m still planning on going on some unofficial visits this spring. No school is really standing out right now they’re all doing a good job recruiting me.”
Williams-Callis has set two extremely hard goals, however, both of these goals are achievable for an elite back just like him.
“ My goal is to set my own record and make it hard for them to reach it, and to be the number 1 prospect out of class of 27.”
