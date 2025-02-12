Archbishop Spalding star eyes continued dominance after helping his team to third straight state title

2027 WR prospect Myles ‘Scrap’ McAfee emerging as top recruit with offers from Ohio State, Maryland & More
There are many names to know in the 2027 football recruiting class. One of the names to know is Myles “Scrap” McAfee.
McAfee attends Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn, Maryland. He is a wide receiver who is rated 23rd nationally and 5th at his position according to 247Sports. McAfee helped lead his team to state and win their third straight title. McAfee already holds many offers including Maryland, Virginia Tech, Duke, and the reigning national champion Ohio State.
McAfee caught up with High School on SI to recap his season and detail his future goals.
“I think my season went good. We three-peated and I was a Sophomore All-American,” McAfee said.
So what makes McAfee such a special athlete to receive all of this attention as a sophomore?
“I think what makes me an intriguing prospect is my route running and how I do in the playoffs. I think my catching in traffic is also another thing too.”
The talented recruit feels he has done well so far in his recruitment. He has already started the year off hot and doesn’t plan to slow down anytime soon.
“I feel like my recruiting has gone amazing so far. In the offseason I’m just looking to get faster and bigger to develop my overall craft. I picked up 4 offers in January. Right now everyone is at an even playing field but the time will come when the schools narrow down.”
McAfee has set a huge team goal for Archbishop Spalding High School as part of his goals before going to college in just a few seasons.
“Goals before the end is to win a championship every year while I’m here and obviously to keep going but I just want to win each season.”
