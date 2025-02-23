High School

Tennessee High School Football Star Names His Top Two Programs

Top QB is down to two finalists in a heated recruiting battle

Caleb Sisk

Nashville Christian's Jared Curtis (2) celebrates after the win over Columbia Academy in the TSSAA Bluecross Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Chattanooga, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nashville Christian High School quarterback Jared Curtis has trimmed his list of college football choices to two, announcing over the weekend that he will decide between Oregon and Georgia.

Curtis was previously committed to Georgia before reopening his recruitment, though the Bulldogs have remained among his top choices. Oregon has made a strong push for the highly touted quarterback, at times emerging as the favorite following his initial list of top schools.

His announcement comes just one day after Jonas Williams, previously committed to Oregon, decommitted from the Ducks, leading to speculation that Oregon could be in the lead for Curtis. However, Georgia, his original commitment, has remained a significant contender.

Curtis has not yet set a commitment date, leaving the Ducks and Bulldogs in a highly anticipated recruiting battle as the two programs compete for one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 class.

Caleb Sisk
