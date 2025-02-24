Three-Star DB Derrick Johnson Announces Top Six Schools, Keeps Recruitment Wide Open
Three-star defensive back Derrick Johnson has narrowed his college football choices to six schools, announcing Sunday that TCU, Kansas, Oklahoma, California, UCLA, and Utah remain in contention for the highly regarded 2026 prospect.
Johnson, a 6-foot-2 junior at Murrieta Valley High School in California, has been on the radar of multiple Power Five programs following a strong junior season. Known for his versatility, physicality, and high football IQ, he has emerged as one of the most sought-after defensive backs in his class.
His recruitment has gained extra attention due to his family legacy. Johnson is the son of former NFL defensive back Derrick Johnson, who played for the San Francisco 49ers and Washington. The younger Johnson recently received an offer from Washington, his father’s alma mater, but the Huskies did not make his latest cut.
Despite announcing his top six, Johnson has yet to set a commitment date, leaving open the possibility of additional visits and continued recruiting battles. Each of his final choices has a realistic chance of securing his commitment as he weighs his options.
As one of the top uncommitted defensive backs in the 2026 class, Johnson’s decision is expected to be closely followed, with schools likely ramping up their recruitment efforts in the coming months. Until then, the race for one of California’s top defensive prospects remains wide open.
