Arizona could land sons of LeBron James, Andre Iguodala; Aaliyah Chavez nears commitment: Recruiting roundup
The recruiting trail is heating up across the country, as football programs are busy locking in official visits and basketball programs are putting the finishing touches on their respective classes.
This week's news was particularly headline-grabbing, as it involved the sons of two former NBA Finals MVPs, the nation's No. 1 women's basketball recruit and a five-star quarterback possibly heading to the Big Ten.
Here's a look at HighSchoolOnSI's top recruiting stories of the past few days:
- Arizona Wildcats may sign sons of LeBron James, Andre Iguodala
Arizona has already secured the commitment of Sierra Canyon (California) three-star shooting guard Bryce James, the son of LeBron James.
But another marquee name may soon join the fold.
Over the weekend, the Wildcats hosted Link Academy (Missouri) three-star small forward Andre Iguodala II on an official visit.
The 6-foot-7, 185-pound wing is the son of former Arizona star Andre Iguodala, who won NBA Finals MVP with the Golden State Warriors in 2015.
Turns out, Arizona made quite an impression with Iguodala.
- Aaliyah Chavez, nation's No. 1 basketball prospect, sets commitment date
According to On3's Blake Munroe, Chavez is set to announce her college commitment on March 25.
The 5-foot-9 basketball phenom has previously stated that she has a list of top schools that includes Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Texas Tech.
- Aaliyah Chavez's dad disputes On3 report that Oklahoma, Texas have emerged as frontrunners
"These people don't have a clue what's happening in Aaliyah Chavez's recruitment," he wrote. "They (are) just making up stuff to make themselves sound relevant."
- Prediction: Washington Huskies poised to land 5-star quarterback
The gem of this weekend's visitor list was Newbury Park (Washington) five-star quarterback Brady Smigiel, the nation's No. 20 overall prospect and No. 5 quarterback according to Rivals.
The Newbury Park star committed to the Florida State Seminioles last February and remained committed for nearly a year, reopening things in January.
One of the programs that continued to recruit Smigiel during his commitment was Washington, who hosted him on an unofficial visit in mid-December.
- Oregon Ducks hosting 5-star recruit this weekend: 'I am really excited'
Grayson (Georgia) five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson isn't list as the No. 1 prospect in the country by any recruiting service.
But few players are being pursued as relentlessly as the nation's No. 1 linebacker.
Atkinson holds more than 50 scholarship offers - a list that includes nearly every major program in the country - and the game's biggest coaches were a staple in the Grayson hallways earlier this year.
- Brandon Arrington, nation's No. 1 athlete and sprint champion, announces 5 official visits
The nation's No. 8 overall prospect and No. 1 athlete in the class of 2026 announced a top six earlier this week - with Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M and USC making the. cut.
On Wednesday, Arrington took another small step forward, releasing his official visit schedule, which consists of five trips: Penn State (May 2), Texas A&M (June 6), Alabama (June 13), USC (June 17) and Oregon (June 20).
- Ryder Lyons, Oregon Ducks target and 5-star quarterback, reacts to Dan Lanning's pay raise
"It makes it, for sure, much more stable," Lyons said. "I don’t think Coach Lanning is a coach stability problem."
- Oregon Ducks pay Dan Lanning, double-down on recruiting secret weapon - stability
The greatest weapon stemming from this week's extension is, perhaps, unrecognized by some - stability.
- Donovan McNabb's son offered by Michael Vick, Norfolk State
Brophy Prep 2027 wide receiver Donovan McNabb Jr. announced on X that he had received an offer from Vick's Norfolk State after speaking with the former Atlanta Falcon/Philadelphia Eagle quarterback.
- Alabama Set to Host 5-Star 2027 Georgia DE KJ Green
Every recruiting cycle has fierce battles over certain players, and another big one is already underway. Down in the Southeast, currently 35 teams want K.J. “Spiderman” Green on their 2027 roster and the competition to get the five-star on campus for unofficial visits is heating up this spring.