Big 2026 Arkansas 3-Star WR Kamauri Austin is Setting Official Visits
Zone buster, X or Y receiver, put Kamauri Austin anywhere on the field and he will wear out the opposition. A big piece of Bryant High School’s (Bryant, Ark.) 2024 state championship team (13-0), college coaches are now finding the big receiver with all the wanted athletic abilities.
Creating windows and leaving defensive backs in the rearview mirror contributed to a 36-reception, 667-yard, 15-touchdown junior season for Austin (6-4, 200). The hands, willingness to lay out for a pass, and downfield blocking for his running backs are all part of the package.
“I feel that I track the ball well and my routes are a strength,” Austin stated. “I know how to get open. Going against a zone or in man, just throw the ball to me, I will be open.”
Part of the offseason grind is participating with the Hornets’ track team running the 200, 4x2, 4x1, and competing in the long jump.
“I am working on my jump balls, routes, speed, quickness, and strength,” Austin said. “I am getting stronger every day.”
The skills are being displayed at 7-on-7 tournaments with RG3, Robert Griffin III’s team, and with Arkansas Elite. He’s also making the rounds at exposure camps.
“I went to the Under Armour camp in February, the All-Elite camp two weeks ago, and I am going to a Rivals camp in May,” Austin shared. “After Rivals, it will be all college camps.”
Austin continued covering his performance at the UA camp, “It was good. I got some good work in. I showcased my routes, getting open, my hands, and my footwork in drills.”
Last fall, Arkansas hosted Austin three times for games, Memphis and Oklahoma State brought the three-star to campus as well.
“I am working on my upcoming visits and my officials,” Austin said. "I have one scheduled.”
Holding 11 offers, a long line of teams are showing interest.
“Texas State, North Texas, Coastal Carolina, Arkansas, KState, Middle Tennessee State, Western Michigan, Michigan, and Toledo,” Austin shared.
The set official will take Austin to Boone, North Carolina.
“I am officially visiting App State May 28th-31st,” Austin said.
Asked what is important for him to learn during the Mountaineers’ visit, Austin shared, “I mostly want to learn about the academics, how many they graduate, and the team GPA average. I also want to learn how they treat their players and more about their offense.”
Austin could take paid for trips this summer to Kennesaw State and Arkansas State.